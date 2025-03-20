Commentary: California’s Prop. 36 ‘Train Wreck’ Is About to Drive Us Back to Mass Incarceration

Greg Totten speaking at a Prop 36 rally in Sacramento; photo by David M. Greenwald

California’s Proposition 36, passed by voters in 2024, is rapidly becoming the crisis many predicted—a costly, unfunded mandate wrapped in tough-on-crime rhetoric.

This week, The Daily Journal published stunning testimony from San Bernardino County Superior Court Presiding Judge Lisa Rogan, who called the situation what it is: “a train wreck coming.”

“When you’re talking about adding thousands of cases, this is a train wreck because there are not sufficient resources to give those people the treatment that has been promised,” Rogan told lawmakers. “There’s not the judicial resources to oversee those cases.”

Rogan, who chairs the Trial Court Presiding Judges Advisory Committee, warned that Prop. 36 doesn’t just increase caseloads—it fundamentally changes how long cases take and what resources they require.

“Each case could take longer,” she said. “And the required drug treatment facilities may not be available.”

What Rogan laid bare is the reckless design of Prop. 36—a measure that promised both harsher penalties and expanded drug treatment, but which included no way to pay for either. Instead, Republican lawmakers and business interests pushed Prop. 36 through the ballot without funding, relying on voter anger over property crime and the fentanyl crisis. Now, those same politicians are demanding Democrats clean up the mess.

“It’s a mess, that’s all I can say,” said Committee Vice-Chair Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale. “There was a very clear message that was sent by our public that we need to do a better job. In order to do a better job, you have to fund it. That’s what we’re failing to do.”

The audacity here is staggering: Prop. 36’s proponents spent millions to convince voters this was the solution to crime—without ever providing a funding mechanism.

As Assemblymember Nick Schultz put it, “the proponents of Prop. 36 also failed to answer that critical question of how we actually pay for the treatment programs that many people voted for.”

Now, the fiscal reality is hitting. According to state analysts, Prop. 47 previously saved nearly $95 million annually, funneling much of that into substance use and mental health programs. Prop. 36 shreds those savings—reducing them to just $24.7 million by 2027, while creating at least $70 million in new costs tied to incarceration and court oversight.

But the cost is not just financial. Schultz and others warned Prop. 36 turns the promise of equal justice into “justice by geography.” Wealthier counties might afford treatment programs. Others will simply warehouse people in jails. “It is really tied to where you live,” Schultz said.

That disparity will only grow as counties implement the law differently—a point underscored by the Legislative Analyst’s Office. Their fiscal expert Anita Lee warned that “different counties are implementing the law in varied ways” and that the long-term impacts will be unpredictable.

Prop. 36’s backers sold voters a fantasy—harsher laws, more treatment, less crime—but delivered none of the resources required to make it real. Judge Rogan’s warning should be a wake-up call: “Cases that typically would have in the past taken us perhaps four to six months to resolve will now take two years,” she testified. “It does impact our cases. Our caseloads are already overextended. We have funding issues.”

