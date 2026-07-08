LA Judge Returns Ammo Case to Prelim after 2nd Diversion Breach.

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County judge on Monday returned a criminal case to preliminary hearing court after finding the accused in violation of diversion for a second time, ending the accused’s participation in the Residential Drug Program, a court-supervised treatment program that helps individuals address substance use issues while their criminal cases remain pending.

The accused is charged with felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and misdemeanor trespassing by obstructing business operations. Court records show the case began in April 2024, after the accused pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Following the plea, the case was monitored through a series of progress reports on the accused’s participation in the diversion program. The record also indicates that an AWOL report was filed by the Residential Drug Program in April 2026 after the accused allegedly failed to remain in the program.

During Monday’s diversion violation hearing, Judge Cathryn F. Brougham noted that the matter before the court involved the accused’s second diversion violation. As a result, the judge ordered that the case be returned to the preliminary hearing court, removing it from the diversion pathway.

After the court’s ruling, the accused asked whether he could return to the Residential Drug Program or instead participate in a mental health program.

Judge Brougham responded that those issues could potentially be addressed once the matter returned to the preliminary hearing court, but she did not reinstate the accused into diversion.

Before the hearing concluded, the court addressed a time waiver with the accused. When asked whether he would agree to waive time, the accused told the court he did not understand what the waiver meant.

His public defender then advised him regarding the waiver and explained what he was agreeing to before the accused ultimately consented.

The accused remained in custody at the conclusion of the hearing as the case was transferred back to the original criminal calendar for further proceedings beginning July 21.

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