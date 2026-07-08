Art by Richard Munoz-Moore: Richard’s work is rooted in the urgent act of bearing witness. As a self-taught, multi-medium artist, Munoz-Moore uses painting as a powerful tool for socio-political advocacy and radical visibility, creating a counter-narrative to erasure by centering the lives, struggles, and resilience of LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized communities.

You make $40,000 a year. Your rent is $1,800 a month. You do the math and realize you’re drowning. You ask for help. The system, the landlord, the politician, the internet pundit all give you the same advice: “Just find cheaper housing.”

That’s not advice. It’s gaslighting. It implies that the problem is your budget, not the landlord’s price. It makes you the failure instead of the system that’s failing you. Stop asking “How do I afford this?” Start asking “Why is this the price?”

The finger always points at the person struggling.

It’s time to turn that around.

“Find cheaper housing” assumes cheaper housing exists. It doesn’t. Units renting for under $600 a month have vanished by the millions. 2.5 million gone in the last decade. Now? Only 14% of rentals cost under $600. The bottom fell out. You can’t find cheaper housing because the cheaper housing was demolished, renovated, or priced up.

The advice assumes a ladder but the bottom rungs are missing.

And this isn’t just a minimum wage problem anymore. Even renters making $75,000 a year are getting squeezed. The share of cost-burdened high earners jumped 4.1 percentage points to 14% between 2019 and 2024. The virus is moving up the income ladder. When six-figure earners are struggling to find affordable rent, the problem isn’t your budget. The problem is the market.

“Just buy a house” is the same con. The income required to afford a median-priced home now exceeds $150,000 in many metro areas. Double the national median income of $75,000. The gap is a chasm. Two-thirds of renters can’t afford a down payment. That advice is for a country that doesn’t exist anymore. The doorway to the middle class was bricked shut, and the people inside are telling you to just walk through.

The market literally cannot build cheap enough. The median operating cost for a rental unit is $665 a month. The median extremely low-income household can only afford $308 a month. The gap is over $350. No developer can build that. No landlord can rent that. The market cannot solve a problem it created because the math doesn’t work without subsidy. “Find cheaper housing” is asking for something that mathematically cannot exist in the free market.

And that math is even more ruthless if you’re Black or brown. Fifty-seven % of Black renters and 54% of Hispanic renters are cost-burdened, compared to 45% of white renters. And homeownership? Only 7% of Black renters and 11% of Hispanic renters could afford the median-priced home in 2024. The “find cheaper housing” advice is disproportionately weaponized against people of color who were historically redlined out of ownership and are now priced out of renting. The same system that denied them the asset now denies them the shelter. The math that doesn’t work for anyone is especially impossible for the people who were never allowed to build wealth in the first place.

Even if you find a place, the extraction doesn’t stop at the lease. Home insurance premiums increased 57% since 2019. Property taxes up 12% between 2021 and 2023. The carrying costs of housing are rising faster than wages. You find the cheaper housing, and the climate or the taxman prices you out anyway. And who’s profiting from those hikes? The same private equity firms buying up single-family homes. Blackstone. Invitation Homes. They aren’t mom-and-pop landlords. They are Wall Street. They treat housing as an asset class, not a place to live. And they extract at every level.

Stop blaming the victim. The finger points at the person struggling. Turn it around. Point it at the landlord. The policy. The system.

This isn’t a crisis. A crisis implies something broke. Nothing broke. This is a design. The 2.5 million units that vanished didn’t evaporate. They were demolished. Renovated. Priced up. On purpose. The $665 operating cost that makes cheap housing mathematically impossible didn’t fall from the sky. It was engineered by the same developers who cry to the city council about “market realities” while they build luxury condos on land that used to hold the poor. The private equity firms buying up single-family homes didn’t stumble into the market. They invaded it. They bought the homes. They restricted the supply. They lobbied for the zoning laws that keep prices high. They jacked up the insurance. They extracted at every level. And then they told you it was your fault you couldn’t keep up.

The 770,000 people on the street aren’t an accident. They’re the product. The homelessness is the business model. The desperation is the revenue stream. The guilt they sell you isn’t a side effect. It’s the anesthesia. If you’re busy blaming yourself, you won’t look up. You won’t see who’s standing on your neck.

Ask better questions. Why is rent $1,800? Who owns the building? Why is supply so low? Why are wages so low? Why is housing treated as an investment? Demand better answers. Housing is a human right. Not a profit center. And the people telling you to “find cheaper housing” aren’t offering solutions. They’re protecting the system that makes sure you can’t.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories: