My View: Bay Area’s Population Growth Is Back, It’s Exacerbating the Housing Crisis – And We’re Not Ready for It

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

For the last few years, politicians and real estate interests have pushed the narrative that people are fleeing California en masse, using that argument to justify policies that favor landlords and weaken tenant protections.

But new census data just shattered that myth: the Bay Area’s population actually grew in 2024. Contra Costa County, which was among the least affected by previous declines, now has more residents than ever before.

The implications of this are clear—California’s housing crisis isn’t going away, and the policies that have made rent unaffordable and homeownership unattainable are only becoming more destructive.

For those hoping the supposed exodus would lead to lower rents, the reality is more grim. Despite the tech industry’s shifts, the high cost of living, and post-pandemic economic uncertainty, people are still choosing to stay or move to the Bay Area.

This means that demand for housing remains strong, and without aggressive intervention to protect tenants and build truly affordable housing, the region’s affordability crisis will only deepen.

The idea that people were fleeing California in droves—particularly from the Bay Area—became a favorite talking point of anti-regulation groups and corporate landlords. While it is true that there were population declines in some years, these were temporary fluctuations, largely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting work trends, and economic uncertainty.

But the bigger picture tells a different story: the Bay Area remains a desirable place to live, with economic opportunities and quality of life still drawing new residents.

The census data shows that Contra Costa County, which saw only modest declines in population during the worst of the pandemic, now has more residents than ever. San Francisco, often cited as the poster child for urban decline, also saw population growth in 2024, as did every Bay Area County. This directly contradicts the claims that the region was on a long-term trajectory of depopulation.

A growing population without sufficient housing supply or tenant protections is a recipe for disaster. The Bay Area already has some of the highest rents in the country, and as more people move in or stay put, those costs will continue to rise.

The problem isn’t just a lack of housing—it’s what kind of housing is being built. Instead of investing in deeply affordable housing for working-class residents, developers continue to prioritize luxury units that cater to the wealthy.

At the same time, existing tenants are being squeezed by rising rents, eviction threats, and corporate landlords eager to maximize profits.

For renters, this means fewer options and higher costs. For lower-income residents, it means an increased risk of displacement, especially as landlords and developers push to repeal rent control and other tenant protections.

And for the growing number of people experiencing homelessness, it means even fewer pathways to stable housing.

Despite years of warnings about California’s housing emergency, lawmakers have failed to enact the bold policies needed to address the crisis. Instead, housing policy in the state has largely been dictated by developers and corporate landlords, who have successfully lobbied against stronger tenant protections while securing tax breaks and incentives to build market-rate housing.

Even when policies meant to help renters are proposed, they are often watered down or outright blocked by the real estate industry. The failure to pass statewide rent caps that actually keep housing affordable, the rollback of eviction moratoriums without adequate protections, and the continued resistance to public housing solutions have all contributed to worsening conditions for tenants.

Meanwhile, local governments have been slow to act. Cities across the Bay Area continue to allow rent hikes that outpace wage growth, while eviction protections remain inconsistent and full of loopholes.

The reality is clear: the Bay Area isn’t emptying out—it’s growing. And if we don’t confront the housing crisis with meaningful action, we are heading toward an even more unequal future where only the wealthiest can afford to stay.

Policymakers must immediately prioritize:

Stronger Rent Control: Expanding and strengthening rent stabilization laws is crucial to preventing displacement and keeping housing affordable.

A Major Expansion of Public and Affordable Housing: Market-driven solutions have failed. It’s time for a serious public investment in non-market housing that serves working-class and low-income residents.

Permanent Tenant Protections: Just-cause eviction protections, right-to-counsel programs, and rental assistance must be expanded to prevent further displacement.

Holding Corporate Landlords Accountable: Large real estate firms and institutional investors have treated housing as a speculative asset rather than a human right. Stronger regulations and penalties for predatory landlords are essential.

The census data confirms what many renters have known all along—people want to live in the Bay Area, but they are being priced out. The question now is whether policymakers will act before it’s too late.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: