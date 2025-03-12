Sacramento Deputy Fired, Decertified After Internal Probe Finds Drug Use at Work

SACRAMENTO, CA. – A breaking news article by ABC10 reveals Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Marvin Morales was fired and decertified in February 2024 after an internal investigation revealed he intentionally misused confiscated narcotics and lied about evidence tampering.

According to reporting by ABC10, Morales was found unresponsive from a fentanyl overdose in a Central Division office bathroom on Oct. 24, 2023, triggering an investigation that unearthed multiple instances of serious misconduct.

The internal investigation documents, as reported by ABC10, disclosed Morales not only overdosed on fentanyl while on duty but also committed several infractions after he “confiscated narcotics wrapped in tinfoil from a citizen while conducting a field stop, and a similar package of narcotics was found in Morales’ uniform pants pocket.”

ABC10 reported, “Morales lied about disposing of a glass pipe he had confiscated from a citizen and used the confiscated pipe to smoke narcotics at home three to four times.”

“Morales reportedly blamed the incident on his battle with depression and suggested the overdose was an attempted suicide; however, a drug test revealed he was a ‘chronic user’,” a KTLA5 story reported.

A SCSO official whose name was redacted said, “I can never trust him as to when he makes any contact, finds narcotics, finds money, finds anything. It is a horrible embarrassment across the law enforcement community.”

“Matters of misconduct require thorough investigation to ensure accountability,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office stated in response to the incident, acknowledging the complex process of addressing such grave violations.

