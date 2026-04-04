Newsom Grants 5 Pardons and 3 Commutations, Citing Rehabilitation Efforts

Newsom – courtesy governor’s office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he has granted five pardons and three commutations, highlighting what his office described as clear evidence of rehabilitation while emphasizing that public safety remains central to all clemency decisions.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the individuals granted clemency were recommended by a range of community members, including elected officials, correctional staff—including a former prison warden, medical professionals, teachers, and community and faith leaders.

The statement emphasizes that clemency decisions are intended to acknowledge personal accountability and rehabilitation after conviction. According to the release, “clemency recognizes and incentivizes rehabilitation and accountability after conviction,” noting that encouraging positive behavior is considered an important component of a functioning justice system.

The governor’s office also stated that numerous factors are considered when evaluating clemency applications. These include an applicant’s efforts toward self-development since the offense, whether granting clemency is consistent with public safety, and the potential impact on communities, including crime victims and survivors.

According to the announcement, a pardon specifically recognizes individuals who have demonstrated rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society after completing their sentence. The release states that “a pardon acknowledges the grantee’s rehabilitation after a conviction, and their successful reintegration into the community.”

The governor’s office explained that pardons can help remove barriers that often follow a criminal conviction, particularly in areas such as employment opportunities and participation in public service. According to the statement, a pardon could help restore certain civic rights and responsibilities while helping individuals overcome obstacles that remain long after a conviction.

The release further notes that removing these barriers can support individuals who have demonstrated sustained rehabilitation and commitment to rebuilding their lives within their communities.

The announcement also explains that pardons are intended to recognize individuals who have shown lasting personal growth since their conviction and who have taken steps toward becoming productive members of society.

The announcement also addressed commutations, which differ from pardons, as they apply to individuals who are still incarcerated. A commutation recognizes an incarcerated individual’s post-conviction rehabilitation and modifies their sentence.

Commutations allow individuals to be eligible for an earlier parole hearing. At these hearings, parole commissioners evaluate the factors, which include input from crime victims and survivors, as well as district attorneys, to determine whether the individual is safe enough to be released into the community.

The announcement also stated that the individuals released after the parole hearings have demonstrated a low recidivism rate. The release attributes this to the review process being conducted, which considers each case individually before determining release.

The announcement also included information for victims, survivors and witnesses. The governor’s office encouraged individuals to register with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Victims and Survivors Rights and Services to receive updates about an incarcerated person’s status.

The release notes that this registration allows individuals to remain informed about changes related to a case.

The governor’s office also stated that individuals can access general information about victim services and opportunities to participate in victim-offender dialogues.

The release mentions that registration with the Office of Victims and Survivors Rights and Services can be completed confidentially, allowing individuals to receive updates while preserving their privacy.

The governor’s office also provided a toll-free number for those seeking assistance and additional information, allowing individuals to contact the department with questions or concerns.

According to the announcement, Newsom has granted a total of 276 pardons, 169 commutations and 43 reprieves.

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