UC Davis’ Aggie Square: A Hub for Community-Focused Research and Innovation

SACRAMENTO — Aggie Square, UC Davis’ ambitious innovation district located on its Sacramento campus, is officially opening its doors this week. Envisioned as a model for community-anchored research and entrepreneurship, the new center is already drawing attention for its blend of academic excellence, real-world problem solving, and inclusive development.

“Aggie Square is where the university transforms innovation into impact,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May in the announcement of the grand opening. “Aggie Square brings together faculty, students, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to create partnerships that will produce real change in areas that matter most—like health, sustainability, and economic mobility.”

The sprawling campus is designed to foster collaboration between scientists, medical professionals, engineers, business leaders, and local residents. It features cutting-edge research spaces, classrooms, and shared laboratories to encourage interdisciplinary engagement.

Among the many initiatives housed in Aggie Square is a new master’s program in medical device development. The nine-month program allows students to design, prototype, and test innovations aimed at addressing critical clinical needs. “Our students are innovating solutions with the patient in mind,” said program director Crystal Kline, emphasizing the direct link between engineering education and medical impact.

Also headquartered at Aggie Square is the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center’s research hub. “The future of cancer research is team-based science,” said Dr. Primo “Lucky” Lara Jr., director of the center. “Aggie Square provides the space and collaborative environment needed to bring clinicians and researchers together to accelerate breakthroughs in care.”

The Wang Lab, another highlight of the new campus, is focused on using stem cell and gene editing technologies to develop treatments for congenital conditions like spina bifida and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “We want to take what we learn in the lab and make it matter for families dealing with these difficult conditions,” said Dr. Aijun Wang.

In addition to research and education, Aggie Square is designed to be a civic space. The development includes a ¾-acre public plaza with gathering space, meeting rooms, and venues for public events. UC Davis has signed a Community Benefits Partnership Agreement ensuring commitments to affordable housing, local job creation, and neighborhood improvements in surrounding areas.

At the heart of it all is a commitment to inclusion. “It’s not innovation if it’s not for everyone,” said Chancellor May. “We are building a future that serves the public—not just in abstract ways, but through direct, tangible investment in people and communities.”

The grand opening celebration on May 2 will include a ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m., followed by an open house and community block party from noon to 4 p.m. Events are free and open to the public.

Categories:

Tags: