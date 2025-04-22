Op-Ed | Los Angeles DA’s Walmart Visit Sparks Debate on Retail Theft Narrative Concerns

Retail theft makes for good headlines. But headlines aren’t the same as evidence — and evidence suggests the so-called retail theft “crisis” may be more myth than reality. That’s what makes Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s recent photo-op at a Walmart so troubling: it reinforces a misleading narrative, elevates corporate priorities over public ones, and distracts from the deeper, systemic causes of crime in LA County.
This week, Hochman tweeted out a series of polished photos showing him touring a Walmart, flanked by corporate executives and store managers, standing in front of power tools, reviewing security monitors, and strolling brightly lit aisles. His message was unequivocal: “Retail theft is a real problem — but LADA is fighting back.”
It’s a scene designed to invoke confidence, control, and toughness. But beneath the surface, it’s mostly symbolism — and deeply misleading.
Let’s start with the facts. While retail theft certainly exists and has impacted some businesses, the scope and scale of the problem have been wildly overstated.
The National Retail Federation, a leading industry group whose alarming statistics helped fuel political panic, last year had to walk back its most-cited claim — that nearly half of all retail shrinkage was due to organized retail crime. In reality, experts now estimate the true figure is closer to 5%, consistent with historical norms.
And yet, these inflated claims have driven policy conversations, media coverage, and — as we saw with Hochman’s Walmart visit — prosecutorial grandstanding.
The Brennan Center for Justice has found no national surge in shoplifting, despite localized spikes in a few urban areas. The Public Policy Institute of California noted that more than 90% of the state’s rise in shoplifting came from just four counties: Alameda, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Mateo. That doesn’t negate the issue — but it does contextualize it. We are not facing a nationwide crime wave. We are facing a selective political narrative.
Meanwhile, overall crime — both violent and property crime — has dropped significantly since the early 1990s. Even recent fluctuations during the pandemic have not reversed the long-term downward trend. Americans are statistically safer than they’ve been in decades. Yet, you wouldn’t know it from Hochman’s rhetoric or his carefully curated Walmart walk-through.
What’s more concerning is the deeper implication of this imagery: the alignment of public prosecutors with private, corporate interests.
Walmart is one of the largest and most profitable companies in the world. It has long prioritized cost-cutting measures, including under-staffing stores, reducing investment in security, and operating in ways that destabilize local economies. Now, it wants law enforcement — funded by taxpayers — to step in where it has failed to manage its own retail operations. And Hochman appears eager to comply, turning what should be a public safety strategy into a corporate partnership.
That’s not leadership. That’s acquiescence.
If Hochman truly wanted to address crime at its roots, he’d be talking to workers and community leaders — not just corporate executives. He’d be addressing wage theft, which robs workers of billions annually, far exceeding the losses from shoplifting. He’d be investing in youth development, education, job access, housing security, and the social infrastructure that actually prevents crime in the first place.
Instead, we get tough talk about “organized retail crime,” a nebulous term often used to justify increased surveillance, harsher penalties, and expanded policing powers — disproportionately targeting low-income communities and people of color. The same communities who are more likely to face food insecurity, housing instability, and unemployment — all factors that correlate with economic-driven petty theft.
By embracing this law-and-order spectacle, Hochman is signaling whom he believes deserves protection: not vulnerable residents, not underpaid workers, but corporate shareholders and storefronts. He’s using the language of safety to advance an agenda of punishment, not justice.
This is part of a broader shift in California and across the country — a retreat from the gains made in criminal justice reform, and a reversion to the politics of fear. But we know where that road leads. Mass incarceration, broken families, over-policed neighborhoods, and billions spent on cages instead of care.
We deserve leaders who base policy on facts, not fear. Who recognize the difference between protecting a store and protecting a community. Who know that safety means more than security cameras — it means dignity, opportunity, and equity.
Nathan Hochman may have walked through a Walmart. But if he wants to be more than a figurehead in a photo op, he needs to walk through the lives of those struggling on the margins — and listen. Until then, all we’ve seen is a DA pushing corporate PR disguised as public safety. And LA deserves more than that.
Retailers aren’t suffering from theft, they just lock up their goods behind locked windows to keep their products from getting dusty.
You’ve bought into their narrative which happens to fit your political agenda.
Retailers have increasingly pushed the narrative that organized retail theft is devastating their bottom lines. But multiple investigations, including one from the Los Angeles Times and another from Forbes, suggest that while theft is real, it’s often exaggerated—and in some cases, used to justify cost-cutting measures like store closures, layoffs, or the automation of checkout.
Locking up merchandise may signal crisis, but it also plays well for political pressure campaigns aimed at criminalizing poverty and expanding policing.
If theft were truly catastrophic, the conversation might look different. Instead, many retailers report healthy profits, even as they deploy aesthetics of fear—locked cabinets, security tags, guard patrols—to push for harsher laws.
“You’ve bought into their narrative which happens to fit your political agenda.”
LOL, that’s funny coming from you.
All consumers pay a theft tax in every product they buy.
The data doesn’t support your claim or their claim. That’s not contingent on police reports. How do you explain away the data?
We’ve been through this several times. People and businesses don’t file police reports like they used to because NOTHING HAPPENS.
Retailers are still profitable in spite of theft because they pass their theft losses onto other consumers by raising their prices. It’s a theft tax on all goods.
That’s why the studies don’t use police reports, they use loss prevention insurance filings.
They also refuse to acknowledge not staffing their stores enough to deter thievery (the most effective deterrent is people/staff) , just to preserve their bottom line and rake in more $$$ (when, as you indicate, they are already making healthy profits).
I refuse to shop in stores that engage in this theater. I stopped shopping at CVS when they started doing it and when I went in there one day in a hurry and couldn’t find someone to “unlock” an item I needed (because they refuse to staff at appropriate levels), I cut it off the rack with my nail clippers. *shrug*
My partner works in grocery, and he indicates they refuse to staff appropriately, which is not only impacting their customers, but presenting safety issues behind the scenes with crap stacked up and not shelved, etc. Similarly, the past few Target stores I’ve been in have looked trashy and unkempt (again, because they refuse to staff at appropriate levels to keep the store running efficiently and look inviting and decent.