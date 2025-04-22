Barbara Lee Becomes Oakland’s First Black Female Mayor, Hailed as Progress

OAKLAND, CA – Barbara Lee has been announced as the next Mayor of Oakland, making Lee the city’s first-ever Black female mayor, and former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price called Lee’s election a “Victory for Truth, Progress, and the People,” calling the win “a turning point” for the city of Oakland.

Price added in a statement that “for progressives and people with common sense across Oakland, this outcome is more than a win–it’s a second chance.”

It just so happens to also be Second Chance Month, added Price, noting this coincidence as a reminder to residents of Oakland “power to reject hatred, racism, misogyny, and division.”

Following her congratulations to the newly-elected Mayor Lee, Price addressed what she called a “wave of misinformation and toxic rhetoric,” which she claims “swept through Oakland” in 2023.

Price directly accused two individuals, both named “Brenda,” of contributing to “falsehoods” that Lee didn’t support Price, and allowed themselves “to become the token Black women spokespersons” for a campaign targeting Price, the first Black woman District Attorney.

Despite attempts to diminish Mayor Lee’s credibility, Mayor Lee was elected following “30 years since Hon. Denzie Woods-Jones first ran for Mayor,” noted Price, who thanked the residents of Oakland for their ability to withstand the misinformation aimed at Mayor Lee, ultimately leading to a historical moment in Oakland’s history.

Believing that Mayor Lee and she have faced public scrutiny that is not given to other officials, Price reminded residents that “Steve Tavares and Shawn Wilson spent an entire podcast episode referring to me as ‘that f–king Pamela Price’ without any meaningful public pushback.”

Price charged in her statement that “for years, the inflammatory and violent rhetoric of Seneca Scott went largely unchecked after his losses in the 2020 District 3 City Council race and the 2022 mayoral race.”

Despite the manner of other officials, D.A. Price noted that by 2024, “These same figures had somehow been elevated as ‘credible messengers’ in the media.”

The city of Oakland, according to Price, has chosen “hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over regressions. I am so proud of our city for seeing through the noise, rejecting the lies, and standing firmly with the Hon. Barbara Lee.”

Price concluded by stating, “Now, it’s time to support our new Mayor as she leads us forward–building bridges, fostering healing, and working for all who believe in a better, stronger, and more just Oakland.”

