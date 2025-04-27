Governor Newsom’s Grant Program Results in 14,000 Retail Crime Cases for Prosecution

Governor Newsom announces Real Public Safety Plan – Photo Courtesy of Governor’s Office

SACRAMENTO — A community grant program initiated by Governor Gavin Newsom has led to more than 14,000 cases of retail crime being referred to district attorneys’ offices for prosecution during its first year, according to a press release issued by the Governor’s Office.

The three-year, $267 million grant program, administered by the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC), was launched in October 2023 and provides funding to 55 communities. The grant aims to support law enforcement efforts to prevent, deter, and prosecute organized retail theft.

According to Newsom’s press release, 14,133 cases involving retail theft, vehicle theft, and cargo theft have been referred for prosecution as a result of the program. Governor Newsom stated that the efforts are producing positive results through increased staffing, new crime deterrents, and stronger prosecutions. BSCC Board Chair Linda Penner added that the grant program is transforming how law enforcement agencies combat organized retail crime.

The funding is divided between two types of grants: Prevention Grants and Vertical Prosecution Grants.

The Prevention Grant provided $242 million to 38 law enforcement agencies. These funds have been used to purchase new equipment, launch enforcement operations, hire additional personnel, and build partnerships with the retail community.

Fresno Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Landon credited the program for enabling significant improvements in Fresno, including:

Recovery of $1.2 million in stolen property,

$400,000 in financial recoveries,

A 38% reduction in auto theft rates,

The recovery of a stolen vehicle involved in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old,

Two warrants issued related to a $42,000 theft from beauty retailers.

The Vertical Prosecution Grant allocated over $24 million to 13 district attorneys’ offices, funding specialized prosecution teams that focus on retail theft cases from start to finish. These teams coordinate closely with victims and law enforcement while utilizing new technologies for real-time analysis.

Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Scott Jamar reported that the program helped identify multiple organized retail theft suspects, leading to two arrests and the recovery of $16,000 worth of stolen jewelry within 96 hours.

Yolo and Stanislaus counties have also used grant funding to develop programs that expedite investigations and improve public education around theft prevention.

According to BSCC data, since the grant program’s implementation:

Property crimes have dropped by 8.5%,

Violent crimes have dropped by 4.6%,

Burglary crimes have dropped by 13.6%,

Larceny crimes have dropped by 18.6%.

Additionally, the BSCC recently approved $127 million in funding for mental health services, substance use disorder treatment, and diversion programs in local communities, aiming to build on the program’s initial success.

The press release also noted that in August 2024, during the grant’s first year, Governor Newsom signed bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening property crime enforcement and enhancing accountability measures, particularly in high-crime areas.

