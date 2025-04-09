Village Farms Project Delayed to June 2026 Ballot as Davis Faces Housing and School Enrollment Crisis

The project’s timeline has been revised to June 2026 due to delays.

Davis, CA – The long-anticipated Village Farms development will not appear on the 2025 ballot as originally expected, city officials confirmed this week. The project, which proposes 1,800 new homes on 390 acres at Pole Line and Covell, is now slated for a public vote in June 2026, after the developer and city staff agreed to revise the project timeline.

The delay pushes one of Davis’ most significant housing proposals in years back by more than a year, further postponing a decision on a project that has already stirred deep community debate, drawn scrutiny from the Planning Commission, and become a key variable in the future of the city’s public schools.

Under Davis’ Measure J/R/D, any proposal to annex agricultural land for urban development must be approved by voters. The history of such efforts is not encouraging for developers: Davis voters have rejected seven of the nine projects brought to the ballot under Measure J, including the Covell Village project at the same site in 2005.

Village Farms, which revives the concept of Covell Village but with new features and greater attention to sustainability, faces an uncertain future at the polls. While recent surveys show growing public concern about housing scarcity, the project’s scale and environmental implications have stirred both hope and skepticism.

City spokesperson Barbara Archer emphasized that the city remains committed to ensuring a thorough process: “The City of Davis is dedicated to ensuring that all development projects, including the Village Farms proposal, follow the required process… Recognizing that this process can be complex, the City appreciates the developer’s continued efforts to bring the project to completion.”

The Village Farms team issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to the project: “Village Farms remains dedicated to creating a high-quality neighborhood that will serve as a valuable asset to our schools and the broader Davis community… We are optimistic that through these collaborative efforts, we can successfully bring the project to an election within the revised time frame of 2026.”

The project’s draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR), presented to the Planning Commission in February, drew some criticism from commissioners and residents alike. Concerns centered on traffic congestion, lack of alternative project scenarios, and environmental mitigation.

Commissioners also cited concerns about planning for stormwater control, pedestrian safety, and grade-separated crossings for students. Several called for the completion of a new General Plan to guide decision-making—something the city has not updated in over 20 years.

While the land-use and environmental issues remain central, perhaps the most pressing context for the Village Farms delay is its potential impact on the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD).

In a stark presentation to the City Council last week, DJUSD Superintendent Matt Best warned that, without new housing, the district faces a decade of enrollment declines, budget cuts, and possible school closures.

“We’re projecting a drop of about 100 students per year for the next ten years,” Best said. “That’s a thousand students lost—and that has a real and immediate impact on how our schools are funded, staffed, and sustained.”

Demographic data show a dramatic decline in local birth rates and a growing number of non-resident students whose parents work in Davis but live elsewhere due to the high cost of housing. DJUSD now enrolls 1,300 students from outside the district, many from Woodland or West Sacramento.

Village Farms could help reverse that trend. According to DJUSD Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton, the project could add roughly 700 students over 15 years, with another project, Willow Grove, expected to bring in 300 more.

“Without either project, we’re looking at school closures, model changes, and painful boundary shifts,” Clayton said.

Former councilmember Rochelle Swanson, now a representative for Village Farms, summed up the tension: “We’ve improved our school campuses, passed bonds, and now we’re talking about closing them. That’s heartbreaking.”

DJUSD Board President Joe DiNunzio was more direct: “The storm is here. We’ve kicked the can down the road on housing for 20 years. We’re out of road.”

While some residents remain wary of growth, citing concerns like flood risk, soil contamination, and affordability, the February Voices to Vision report by the Davis Community Action Network (DCAN) revealed growing support for sustainable housing development. Drawing from 13 community conversations with over 225 residents, the report found that housing, land use, and sustainability were top community priorities.

“Participants were clear: They want City leadership to provide a vision and plan for addressing housing deficits,” the report states, urging a mix of affordability-focused policies and innovative models like cooperatives and cohousing.

The revised 2026 ballot timeline provides additional time for revisions to the Village Farms proposal and more community engagement. But it also delays critical relief for the school district, whose restructuring decisions are expected in October 2026 for implementation in the 2027–2028 school year.

“If neither project moves forward,” Superintendent Best warned, “we will need to restructure the district. That means school closures. It’s not something we want to do—but it’s unavoidable if these trends continue.”

As Davis begins the long-overdue process of updating its General Plan, the future of Village Farms will remain a litmus test for the city’s ability to balance environmental stewardship, community values, and the urgent needs of its schools and families.

