SB 607 Sparks Debate over Future of CEQA in California

SACRAMENTO – SB 607, a major proposal to reform the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), has ignited an intense debate between state leaders pushing for streamlined development and environmental justice advocates warning of deep rollbacks to community and ecological protections.

Authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and backed by Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast), the bill passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and now heads to the Senate floor for further negotiations.

“California’s housing shortage and cost of living crisis have driven too many out of the communities they love, into long commutes, or out of California entirely,” Senators McGuire and Wiener said in a joint statement after the committee vote. “Permitting challenges have also made it more and more challenging to build critical public infrastructure, to expand the production of clean energy, and to advance our state’s economic development goals.”

They stressed that SB 607 would provide California “the right tools to deliver not only more housing, but more clean energy jobs, economic development, and transportation projects for hardworking Californians.” The legislation is expected to be integrated into the broader state budget package over the coming weeks.

As originally written, SB 607 would revise how lead agencies determine whether a proposed project has significant environmental impacts. Under current CEQA rules, agencies must prepare an environmental impact report (EIR) if there is substantial evidence that a project may cause a significant effect on the environment. SB 607 raises the threshold, requiring an EIR only if the agency determines—based on substantial evidence—that a project is more likely than not to have such effects.

The bill also redefines key terms such as “negative declaration” and “mitigated negative declaration,” and alters what documentation must be included in the administrative record during litigation. For example, internal communications such as emails or staff notes not presented to the final decision-making body would be excluded from the record—unless the project involves a distribution center or oil and gas infrastructure.

In an effort to support infill development, the bill directs the Office of Planning and Research to map eligible urban infill sites statewide and establish alternative compliance pathways for qualifying projects. Projects that meet all but one condition for a CEQA exemption would be subject only to environmental review of the disqualifying condition, not the full range of CEQA requirements. However, distribution centers, oil and gas projects, and developments on protected lands are excluded from these streamlined provisions.

Despite amendments and reassurances from Senate leadership, the bill’s original language triggered strong opposition from a broad coalition of environmental justice organizations, conservation groups, and labor unions. They argue that the bill, as introduced, would have gutted CEQA safeguards for most public and private development—including freeways, railyards, mining operations, and large-scale industrial projects—under the guise of housing reform.

“Environmental justice communities have long been disproportionately burdened by development that prioritizes profit over community health,” said Aleja Maria Cretcher of Communities for a Better Environment in a statement. “Under the previous version of SB 607, we would face even more pollution. We know developers can reduce the harmful impacts of their projects—and CEQA is the only mechanism that ensures frontline communities have a meaningful voice when advocating for those protections.”

Raquel Mason of California Environmental Justice Alliance Action praised Senate leadership for stepping back from the original bill. “Thank you to Pro Tem McGuire and Chair Caballero for recognizing that the language of SB 607 would have created significant unintended consequences on communities and new legal uncertainties,” she said, adding that CEJA Action looks forward to continued negotiations to ensure the final bill protects public health and environmental justice.

Labor leaders also expressed concern that weakening CEQA could backfire economically. “Degradation of the environment and public health can, and has, caused construction moratoriums and other restrictions on growth that, in turn, reduce future employment opportunities for construction workers,” said Chris Hannan, President of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, AFL-CIO. “CEQA is critical to ensuring sustainable development.”

Even some organizations open to CEQA reform believe SB 607, in its initial form, went too far. “The changes to review standards that 607 would impose will cause tremendous legal confusion, more litigation, and further uncertainty for developers,” said Matthew Baker, Policy Director of the Planning and Conservation League. “As originally drafted, SB 607 would not have sped things up—it would only slow things down.”

The bill’s attempt to narrow CEQA’s scope by excluding staff notes and internal agency communications from the legal record also alarmed some legal observers. These documents, they argue, are often critical for community groups seeking to challenge flawed environmental assessments.

With federal environmental laws under ongoing attack—particularly under the Trump administration’s second term—critics also argue that weakening CEQA now sends the wrong signal. “Our state’s robust environmental laws protect all Californians,” said Frances Tinney of the Center for Biological Diversity. “This is the wrong time to roll back environmental and public health protections that we all depend upon.”

Esther Portillo of the Natural Resources Defense Council echoed that view, stating, “We are living in unprecedented times where our environment and public health are under threat. Our state leaders must ensure that California continues to economically thrive without irreparably harming environmental protections.”

In response to the sustained pushback, the bill was significantly amended in the Appropriations Committee to remove its original content and replace it with placeholder language signaling continued negotiations. Chair of the committee, Senator Anna Caballero, indicated that conversations would continue with the Governor’s office and the Assembly as part of the ongoing budget process.

While that change has softened immediate opposition, it has not resolved the underlying tensions. For supporters like Wiener and McGuire, CEQA reform remains essential to removing bureaucratic barriers to housing and climate action. For opponents, any reform must be done with precision and care, preserving the law’s role as a safeguard for health, equity, and ecological integrity.

