Simmrin Law Study Reveals Harshest States for Drug Trafficking Sentences—Wyoming Stands Out

BURBANK, CA – A new study from Simmrin Law has revealed stark disparities in how U.S. states sentence individuals convicted of drug trafficking offenses—placing Wyoming at the top of the list with the harshest average sentence lengths in the country.

The study, published by the California-based criminal defense firm, analyzed federal sentencing data from the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s 2024 Federal Sentencing Statistics. By calculating the average length of prison sentences per drug trafficking incident in each state, researchers aimed to uncover which jurisdictions impose the most severe penalties.

Wyoming Leads by a Wide Margin

According to the study, Wyoming handed down the highest average sentence for a drug trafficking conviction: 62 months per incident. That figure is nearly 36 times higher than the national average, which stands at 1.73 months. Notably, Wyoming reported only one incident in 2024, meaning the data reflects a single sentencing decision—but the extreme length of the sentence has raised questions about consistency in the justice system.

Sharp Drop-Off Among Other States

Delaware ranks second, with an average sentence of 2.38 months across 32 recorded drug trafficking incidents in 2024. Maine follows in third place at 1.93 months, with 41 recorded incidents. Alaska and Hawaii round out the top five, with average sentence lengths of 1.42 and 1.35 months, respectively.

The drop-off from Wyoming to Delaware is steep—highlighting just how much of an outlier Wyoming appears to be in terms of sentencing severity. From the second-ranked state onward, average sentences drop to levels much closer to the national norm. Every state outside the top five reported average sentence lengths below one month per incident.

California Ranks Lowest

At the other end of the spectrum, California recorded the lowest average drug trafficking sentence, at just 0.2 months per incident—a significant outlier in the opposite direction from Wyoming. The wide gulf between the harshest and most lenient states suggests that geographic location plays an outsized role in how justice is administered in drug cases.

Systemic Inequities?

A spokesperson for Simmrin Law emphasized that while drug offenses are serious and warrant legal consequences, such dramatic disparities raise questions about systemic inequities in sentencing. The variation may reflect inconsistencies in state laws, prosecutorial discretion, or judicial interpretation.

“The study highlights that states such as Wyoming, Delaware, and Maine impose significantly harsher penalties for drug trafficking convictions compared to the rest of the nation,” said the spokesperson. “These substantial sentencing disparities raise important questions about consistency in our criminal justice system. While serious drug offenses certainly warrant appropriate consequences, such wide variations in sentencing from state to state may indicate systemic inequities.”

The spokesperson added that state legislators and judicial authorities might consider reviewing these patterns to ensure sentencing not only fits the severity of the crime but also supports rehabilitation and proportional justice.

Calls for Fairness and Reform

Simmrin Law argues that fairness in sentencing is not just a matter of principle but could lead to more effective outcomes. “Uniformity promotes clarity and confidence in the justice system,” their spokesperson said, “and it also helps ensure that individuals—regardless of where they live—are treated equitably under the law.”

The firm, which specializes in criminal defense, published the report to spark national conversation and promote data-driven reform efforts. As lawmakers and advocates grapple with the future of criminal justice reform, studies like this one provide essential insight into where disparities persist—and where change may be overdue.

Categories:

Tags: