Mark Fuhrman, Whose Racist Remarks Undermined O.J. Simpson Trial, Dies

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Mark Fuhrman, the former Los Angeles police detective whose credibility collapsed during the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial after defense attorneys exposed his past racist remarks, died May 12 in Kootenai County, Idaho, at the age of 74, according to a report by The New York Times.

Fuhrman’s manager, Lynda Bensky, stated that the cause of death was throat cancer.

After a California jury found Simpson not guilty, Fuhrman was placed on probation after pleading no contest to perjury charges brought against him. Fuhrman later authored numerous books, including works on the Simpson case and other murder investigations, and became a television commentator.

Fuhrman was one of many Los Angeles police officers over the years who responded to calls from Nicole Brown Simpson, who feared for her life and reported being beaten by her husband. The Simpsons divorced in 1992.

Afterward, “on June 12, 1994, she and a friend, Ronald L. Goldman, were stabbed to death on a walkway leading to her condominium in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. She was nearly decapitated.”

At the outset, investigators suspected the former husband was responsible for the killings. “Among the evidence they collected was a bloody glove found at the murder scene,” the article stated. “But Simpson’s lawyers asserted during his 1995 trial that the police had planted the glove, though they offered nothing to support that allegation.” However, the knife used in the killings was never located.

Fuhrman’s testimony proved devastating for the prosecution because of his past use of racial slurs, which he initially denied using. Simpson’s defense team later played audio recordings proving otherwise. Fuhrman later acknowledged his past language and claimed it was used in the context of creating a screenplay he hoped would become a movie.

Another trial witness testified that Fuhrman used the racial slur sincerely. According to The New York Times article, one person recalled him saying that, if it were up to him, “Black people would be gathered together and burned.” On certain tapes, the article continued, Fuhrman said there were police officers who “would just love to take certain people and just take them to the alley and just blow their brains out.”

There were several complaints during Fuhrman’s tenure as a police officer from 1975 to 1995. “Some of Mr. Fuhrman’s Black and Latino police colleagues defended him, telling newspaper reporters that while they found him to be arrogant, they did not believe he was racist.”

The damage to the prosecution was severe. “In a second turn on the witness stand, Mr. Fuhrman invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination,” the article stated. Among the 12 jurors were eight Black jurors, which further undermined the detective’s credibility. The New York Times described how Simpson lawyer Johnnie Cochran “likened him to Hitler and called him a lying, perjuring, genocidal racist.”

The jury’s September 1995 verdict found O.J. Simpson not guilty.

However, “two years later, in a civil suit brought by the victims’ families, Mr. Simpson was found liable for the deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages,” the article stated. “He paid only a little of it, and then struggled to reshape his life; he died in 2024 at 76.”

The only person convicted in connection with the trial was Fuhrman. “In October 1996, on the strength of a plea bargain arranged with prosecutors, he pleaded no contest to perjury charges and was sentenced to three years’ probation and fined $200,” the article stated. “The charges were expunged in 1999.”

Throughout the years, Fuhrman apologized for his racist remarks and denied planting evidence against O.J. Simpson or being racist. Fuhrman believed the entire jury thought the Los Angeles Police Department was racist, which he believed likely contributed to Simpson’s acquittal.

“After retiring from the police force in 1995, Mr. Fuhrman moved to Sandpoint, a city in northern Idaho,” the article stated. “He briefly worked as an electrician’s apprentice, then turned to writing and to appearing as a Fox News commentator on prominent criminal cases.”

Fuhrman later wrote multiple true-crime books, including the 1997 book “Murder in Brentwood,” as well as another examining the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He also wrote about the 1975 killing of Martha Moxley in “Murder in Greenwich,” which was adapted into a television show.

In “Murder in Brentwood,” Fuhrman acknowledged that he should not have used racist language. He also argued that he was unfairly blamed in the O.J. Simpson case and stated that police officers are often not given the benefit of the doubt.

Fuhrman was born in 1952 in Washington state. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the Marines and served as a military police officer and machine gunner. Later, in 1975, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fuhrman’s departure from the LAPD was attributed to a combination of stress and growing racist feelings that he said were affecting him. Later, during an interview with a psychiatrist, Fuhrman stated that he had tortured criminals. However, the city believed he was exaggerating his problems in order to secure a pension and return to active duty.

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