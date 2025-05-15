UC Davis Postdoctoral Researcher Faces Dire Health Risks in Visa Crisis

DAVIS, CA — In a story that’s drawn outrage from union leaders, public health advocates, and fellow researchers, Dr. Noor Nazir, a postdoctoral scholar in mechanical and aerospace engineering at UC Davis, is facing forced departure from the U.S. just days after being diagnosed with a high-risk twin pregnancy.

Her employment was abruptly terminated in April—technically allowable under the UC-UAW contract—but the consequences have left her without income, without health insurance, and on the verge of losing her legal immigration status.

Dr. Nazir’s situation highlights the precarious conditions facing international researchers in the U.S., especially those navigating pregnancy, illness, and bureaucratic inertia simultaneously.

“This is very insane,” Nazir said in an interview this week. “As a human being, they are pushing someone already at health risk in an emergency medical condition. I never imagined this would happen in the U.S.”

Dr. Nazir, who was employed in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, was unexpectedly released from her position in April. Though technically allowed under the union contract governing academic workers at the University of California, the action left her in an extremely precarious state.

Shortly after her termination, she learned she was pregnant with twins and was soon diagnosed with multiple complications, including thalassemia, anemia, and a series of infections.

“My doctor told me I cannot travel, especially up to 24 weeks,” said Dr. Nazir. “I was at the ninth week when I was released, and then I learned it was a twin pregnancy. The complications only got worse.”

“My doctor told me I cannot travel, especially up to 24 weeks.” – Dr. Noor Nazir

With her J-1 visa grace period ending May 18, Dr. Nazir is now caught in an immigration and health care crisis. Without her university appointment, she lost her income and health insurance, critical resources for a high-risk pregnancy. Despite her union’s efforts to negotiate a temporary solution, university administrators have refused to reinstate her or grant her an unpaid visiting scholar position that would allow her to maintain legal status and purchase university health insurance.

“I have no salary and no health insurance,” she explained. “Even my emergency IV infusions and regular medications are delayed because I cannot afford them. This is not about a job anymore—it is about my health and my babies’ lives.”

Her doctor has provided written documentation stating unequivocally that travel in her current condition would pose a severe health risk, yet UC Davis has insisted she depart the country by Saturday, May 18. The decision has drawn deep concern from labor organizers, colleagues, and observers who view the case as emblematic of how institutions fail vulnerable international scholars, particularly women.

“We are appealing to the university’s human side,” said Ximena Anleu Gil, Vice President of UAW 4811 and a fellow postdoc at UC Davis. “This isn’t a contract violation per se, but a moral failure. Noor should not have to risk her life or the lives of her unborn children due to bureaucratic indifference.”

The union proposed several viable alternatives. One was an unpaid visiting scholar position that would allow Nazir to retain her J-1 visa status and access health insurance. Another was an extension of her appointment to allow her to apply for another job and secure legal stay through renewed employment. University administrators rejected both options.

“We gave them every solution we could think of,” said Danielle Ria De La Pascua, a graduate student organizer with UAW 4811. “They don’t have to pay her, they just have to fill out some paperwork. But instead, they’re treating this like a bureaucratic nuisance instead of a medical emergency.”

Nazir has consulted with the UC Davis international office and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), but the alternatives offered—such as switching to a tourist visa—come with steep costs. Tourists cannot legally work or access employer-based health insurance.

“There is no rule against this. They just don’t want to do it.” – Ximena Anleu Gil

“They told me, ‘You can switch to a tourist visa,’ but then I can’t work or get paid health insurance,” Nazir said. “It’s not a solution.”

Her story also reflects systemic flaws in the immigration and academic systems. As a foreign researcher, Nazir had just one month to remain in the country after losing her appointment. And the prospect of returning to her home country while carrying twins under high-risk conditions is not just logistically daunting, it could be life-threatening.

“As an international student, switching visas or going back and coming again is not easy,” she said. “It takes so much time and stress. I’m alone here, and I can’t go through this process on my own.”

The university has so far responded only with delays, denials, and red tape. According to Anleu Gil, “Every time we approach them, they say it’s above their pay grade. We’ve gone to department chairs, deans, and administrative offices, and no one has taken responsibility.”

The case has prompted calls to escalate pressure beyond the university. Union leaders have contacted the mayor of Davis and are exploring outreach to federal representatives. “We haven’t yet reached out to Congressman Thompson’s office,” said Anleu Gil. “But we are running out of time.”

According to Nazir, her official due date is November 11, though one of her doctors has warned that delivery could come earlier. If forced to fly this weekend, she will be just over 14 weeks pregnant, well within the period when travel is considered high-risk due to her complications.

“I am panicked all the time,” Nazir admitted. “Sometimes I lose hope. But I am grateful for the support from my colleagues, from Ximena and Danielle. Without them, I would be completely alone.”

UC Davis declined to comment when asked for a statement. Internal university policy does not prohibit postdocs from becoming visiting scholars after their appointments end. “There is no rule against this,” said Anleu Gil. “They just don’t want to do it.”

Dr. Nazir’s situation also draws attention to broader issues facing international scholars, particularly pregnant women and caregivers. “The university’s refusal to act sets a dangerous precedent,” said De La Pascua. “It shows how little protection international researchers have, even after dedicating years of their lives to UC research.”

Dr. Nazir hopes that, by speaking out, her case might bring attention to the structural vulnerabilities faced by thousands of international workers within the UC system. “When I came here, I thought this country would be different,” she said. “That it would care about human life. But now I feel like they are just pushing me out, no matter the risk.”

With just days left before her required departure, Dr. Nazir continues to seek a last-minute solution. Her advocates are urging UC Davis leadership to reconsider their stance and issue a visiting scholar designation that would allow her to maintain legal residency and health coverage through her pregnancy.

“At the very least,” said Anleu Gil, “they could recognize Noor’s humanity. This is not just a legal issue. It is a matter of life and death.”

Categories:

Tags: