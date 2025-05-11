Op-ED | The Only thing worse than Measure J is NO Measure J      

Our local anti-growth ordinance, known as “Measure J” was crafted under environmental pretexts to prevent urban sprawl and preserve open space. It was marketed to voters as a form of direct citizen control over the city’s growth in 2000 and was subsequently renewed in 2010 (as measure R) and 2020 ( as Measure D).

The aims of “Measure J” are in-line with the character of our city, our shared environmental values and the general feeling that we want to maintain our ‘college town’ feel, and that we don’t want to become a sprawling city in the model of Natomas, or Elk Grove etc.

This does seem to be a point of consensus in Davis to this day: Nobody in Davis that we have talked to “wants sprawl”. And to that extent, Measure J has been a resounding success: it has slowed down the pattern of sprawling development that is the status quo in the rest of northern America.

Mitigation, not prevention

Now let’s be clear: “Sprawl” and “Building mostly single family housing” are one and the same. Davis made the mistake of letting single family housing dominate our development pattern for three generations. Even the famous Village Homes development is textbook urban sprawl. It isn’t bad to have single family housing, but it is bad to have “mostly” single family housing… and in Davis, that is exactly what we are.



To easily demonstrate this point, please consider the current zoning map of Davis below All of the light yellow zones are “R1” zoning – where only single family homes can be built: (higher density housing types are brown)





So Measure J has not “saved us” from sprawl, it has simply curbed it. From an urban planning standpoint, a lot of damage has already been done, and it is going to take a lot of political will and several decades to un-do it.

And this is where the “protection” of Measure J really starts to fall apart. There are three side-effects that Measure J has caused that were likely not intended or anticipated when it was originally passed:

It is merely a mechanism for the community to say “No” to additional developments that the community doesn’t like. It does not lay out a preferred alternative for how we might encourage smart growth. It has preempted our planning process. Multiple city councils for the past two decades have let Measure J projects be our de-facto planning process for expansion purposes. Ironically, it ensures that ONLY sprawling housing proposals are brought before the voters. The incentives for developers to take on a million-dollar Measure J campaign mean that they are only going to propose projects that both make them the most money, and projects that are the least controversial – which means proposing more single family tract homes at the highest possible prices they can command.

We need “housing” not “houses”

Since Davis is part of a larger metro area, this last consequence is particularly damaging.

The low availability and high housing prices in Davis have meant that a lot of our population needs to commute here everyday. 23,000 commuters in total.

If we care about greenhouse gas emissions or traffic, then making housing for this population of inbound commuters needs to be our absolute priority.

Developing expensive single family homes not only doesn’t help our economically displaced population, it will only allow a more affluent outbound commuter population (living in Davis and commuting to Sacramento) to move in, increasing traffic. It might satisfy our RHNA obligations, but in every other way, developing more expensive single family housing makes our community worse, not better.



(If you doubt any of this, just remember the Cannery… It was proposed as housing “for Davis” but in fact was marketed at top dollar to telecommuters in San Francisco. And the “Davis-Connected Buyers Program” at Bretton Woods has been abandoned as well.)

The synthesis of all of this could unfortunately be summed up as follows:

With measure J the way it is, we only have two options:

No development, & BAD development.

There is of course, a minority population here in town that are totally okay with this tradeoff. They don’t want any development under any circumstances, so they are okay with Measure J the way it is. But the days of using this ordinance as a default “no” to all development are coming to a close:

As it stands, Measure J is likely already illegal under state law, and could be overturned by a legal challenge.

When the city fails to meet the minimum growth criteria as dictated by the state, the state is likely to step in and overturn measure J.

If either of these come to pass and we lose the protection of measure J, we know exactly what we are going to get: More low-density single family housing tracts all around the periphery of town, (AKA the exact kind of “urban sprawl” we were trying to avoid all along)



So even in that case where measure J/R/D is overturned, there is still no path forward where “good” housing is on the table.

This is why we say that the only thing that is worse than measure J is no measure J. Once we commit the sin of building more low-density suburbia, it is something that is near impossible for us to un-do. At least with some protection on the books there is a chance that a responsible developer might come along with a project that is actually well conceived!

To us, we prefer to advocate for a more sustainable alternative, trying to work with the development community towards a better outcome. Unfortunately, to this point, all such efforts have failed.

So How do we get “good development”?

This is really the question at hand. There are many societal / governmental / financial / industrial forces that are aligned for the purposes of building bad housing, even though we have known the suburban model of development to be a failure ever since Jane Jacobs published “The Death and Life of American Cities” back in 1961.

We might compare this reliance on single family suburbia to the continued existence of coal-fired power plants: We know very well that they are the worst possible way to meet the need, but there is an industry that is willing to produce the product and the customers are willing to pay for the product, often remaining ignorant of the actual long-term costs, and government is too spineless to step in and oppose the financially powerful industry forces.

We have written quite a bit regarding our alternative vision for what a better approach to development in Davis might be: (master-planned, medium density, walkable & transit oriented development) and we invite readers to explore our website at www.plandavis.org, and this article in particular.

At the moment however, let’s maintain our focus on the issue of Measure J:



Given the realities described above, it seems obvious to us that the best solution is simply to fix the things that are currently broken with measure J/R/D. Not abolish it. We want to maintain citizen control over growth, but we can’t set up a system that only says “no”. We need to introduce some parameters that we CAN say yes to: A neighborhood design better than what developers would come up with if left to their own devices, and one that WE affirmatively choose for our own future.



This needs to be the focus of our housing debate: What CAN we say YES to?

We have proposed one concept and written about it consistently for over two years now. Does anyone else have a better idea? If not, lets get to work fixing measure J by creating the conditions under which we ARE willing to see growth: A master-planned, community-approved vision for the entire northeast corridor: walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods, designed to be served by a robust transit service… not cars.



We had hoped that in suggesting these ideas over the past 2 years that developers would see that we have the same interests in mind, engage with us on this issue, hopefully adapting their plans to be responsive to community input. But that hasn’t happened.

We had hoped that through the EIR process we could suggest the inclusion of more modern and sustainable city design concepts, but even those consultants couldn’t seem to break the mold of analyzing anything other than massive single family tract homes entirely reliant on automobiles.



The proposals for Village Farms and Willow Glen are evidence that the developers and the development system itself have learned nothing, and perhaps aren’t even interested in doing so.. Davis has held the line against the sprawl they want to produce for so many years, it would be unconscionable for us to pass on the opportunity to really change gears now, and let these proposals pass in their current forms.

We need to take on the housing and climate crisis we didn’t see 20 years ago, and vote in a new status quo – taking a stand against sprawl by creating a pathway for better forms of urban planning, and turning measure J effectively into an interim master plan for responsible development. It could even be seen as a warm-up act to the general plan update once we actually get there.



Fixing measure J is the only path to finding real solutions to our housing crisis. Not approving housing doesn’t help, and building single family tract homes makes a number of things worse. We have an opportunity to chart our own course as a city and to reject the failed development patterns of the 20th century. If we do nothing, all that is left is the choice between two bad options. We can’t let that happen.

The Davis Planning Group

Alex Aichmore

David Thompson

Richard McCann

Anthony Palmere

Tim Keller

