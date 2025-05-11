Worcester Witnesses Protest ICE Arrest of Mother and Child

WORCESTER, MA – Tensions erupted Thursday morning after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained a mother in Worcester, triggering a confrontation with dozens of residents and leading to the arrest of two people—including a Worcester School Committee candidate.

According to Boston News and the LUCE Immigrant Justice Network of Massachusetts, ICE agents first detained the woman’s husband on Wednesday. They returned to the family’s home Thursday morning—reportedly without a warrant—to arrest the mother, who has two children: a teenage daughter and a 1-year-old baby.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene unfolding just after 7 a.m. on Eureka Street, as neighbors and community members gathered to protest the detention. Federal agents were seen interacting with the family in the early morning hours, according to Boston News.

Worcester City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj was among those who formed a “human ring” around the mother and her children, criticizing the federal action as unconstitutional. “The way immigrants in Worcester and across the Commonwealth are being terrorized by this federal administration is absolutely unconstitutional,” Haxhiaj said in a statement to Boston News.

Worcester police said they were called to the scene after 11 a.m. and found approximately 25 people surrounding ICE agents and blocking their vehicle. Police described the crowd as “unruly” and claimed that some residents placed their hands on agents and officers in an attempt to stop the arrest.

The situation escalated when the family’s 16-year-old daughter, who was holding the baby, stood in front of the ICE vehicle in which her mother was detained. According to police, the teen handed the infant to another person and then ran after the vehicle. She was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment of a child, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest. Videos circulated online show her screaming as multiple officers forcibly detained her.

Ashley Spring, 38, a candidate for the Worcester School Committee, was also arrested. Authorities allege she threw an unknown liquid on officers and pushed them as they attempted to arrest the teen. She now faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and interfering with law enforcement.

According to Boston News, LUCE stated that nearly one-quarter of Worcester’s population is foreign-born, and the group warned that ICE’s actions are spreading fear and trauma throughout the community.

City Manager Eric Batista emphasized that Worcester does not cooperate with ICE civil detainers but said the city is also responsible for maintaining public safety. “The footage of a family being separated is harrowing,” Batista told Boston News, expressing sympathy for those impacted.

Mayor Joseph Petty called the family separation “devastating,” especially with Mother’s Day approaching. He pledged to seek a full report from city officials, saying, “We cannot have this happen in our community.”

LUCE continues to operate a hotline for Massachusetts residents to report ICE activity and is urging residents to remain alert and engaged.

