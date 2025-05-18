Martin Tejeda Appointed to Sacramento Superior Court

Martin Tejeda – Courtesy Photo

SACRAMENTO, CA – Martin Tejeda has been appointed to the Sacramento Superior Court bench, according to a recent press release from the Sacramento Superior Court.

Tejeda’s appointment follows closely on the heels of Judge Amy Holliday’s elevation to the same bench, as previously announced by the court.

In response to the appointment, Presiding Judge Bunmi O. Awoniyi praised Tejeda’s qualifications, stating, “Martin Tejeda’s appointment to the bench is a testament to his commitment to justice and his exceptional skill in navigating the complexities of the legal system,” according to the court’s press release.

Tejeda has served as a Commissioner at the Sacramento Superior Court since November 2022. Judge Awoniyi noted, “Throughout his time as commissioner, he has been an invaluable asset, expertly managing some of our most challenging calendars with grace and dedication.”

Awoniyi further emphasized Tejeda’s qualifications, adding, “His extensive experience in criminal law will undoubtedly continue to be a vital asset to our court, ensuring fairness and integrity in every decision he makes.”

According to the court, Tejeda operated his own law office from 2005 to 2022. He previously served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Sacramento Public Defender’s Office from 2001 to 2004, and as an attorney at the Law Office of James Kuppenbender from 2000 to 2001.

Tejeda earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before obtaining his Juris Doctor from McGeorge School of Law. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 2000.

On May 8, 2025, Tejeda officially took the judicial oath, filling the vacancy left by Judge Dena Coggins, who was appointed to the federal bench.

Categories:

Tags: