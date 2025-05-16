California Attorney General Launches Probe Into San Diego Youth Facilities

San Diego, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched a civil rights investigation into San Diego County and the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) to determine whether they have engaged in unlawful treatment of youth at juvenile detention facilities, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

The investigation will assess the treatment and educational services provided to youth at the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility and the Youth Transition Campus. The outcome will determine whether the County must undertake reforms, with the OAG deciding what constitutes “comprehensive corrective action.” The announcement did not specify whether the investigation was prompted by complaints, allegations, or observed practices at the facilities.

According to the OAG, the Attorney General has the authority to initiate a pattern or practice investigation under the California Constitution, Government Code section 11180 et seq., and Civil Code section 52.3. These investigations differ from criminal investigations in that they are designed to identify and correct systemic violations of state or federal law rather than address individual misconduct.

“A pattern or practice investigation typically works to identify and, as appropriate, compel the correction of systemic violations of the constitutional rights of the community at large,” the OAG stated.

The investigation is the latest in a series of initiatives by Attorney General Bonta aimed at protecting the rights of youth. Similar civil rights investigations have been launched into the Mojave Unified School District, Redlands Unified School District, and the County of Los Angeles. Each resulted in corrective action: the Mojave investigation addressed allegations of discrimination and retaliation, Redlands addressed reports of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse, and the Los Angeles County probe led to stronger protections for youth in juvenile halls.

Referencing reforms in Los Angeles County, Attorney General Bonta stated, “I know that we won’t break the cycle of incarceration without ensuring the education, healing, and rehabilitation of those involved in the juvenile justice system,” according to the OAG.

The Attorney General has also advanced broader youth protection efforts by launching civil rights investigations into Chino Valley Unified School District’s policy of forced gender identity disclosure, urging the Temecula School Board to comply with the California FAIR Education Act by implementing a diverse and inclusive curriculum, and improving protections for foster and justice-involved youth through other civil rights inquiries.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe, dignified, and welcoming environment,” Attorney General Bonta said during the announcement of the San Diego investigation. “My office will investigate conditions at San Diego juvenile halls to ensure San Diego County and its Office of Education are following the law and meeting their obligation to the children they serve.”

Bonta also encouraged community members to come forward with relevant information about conditions at the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility and Youth Transition Campus. “As we launch this investigation, it is vital that we hear from members of the community. I encourage anyone with potentially relevant information on conditions at these facilities to reach out to my office at BCJ@doj.ca.gov,” he said, adding that submissions are welcome in any language.

As of now, the Attorney General’s Office stated that “no determinations have been made regarding specific complaints, allegations, or the overall policies and practices of the County or SDCOE.”

