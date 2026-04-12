Opinion: If Davis Wants to Stabilize Its Schools, Housing Cannot Be Ignored

DAVIS, Calif. — A new report on the Davis Joint Unified School District’s future enrollment offers a warning the community cannot afford to ignore: absent meaningful changes, student numbers are projected to decline steadily over the next decade, while housing development could be one of the most significant local factors capable of slowing, stabilizing or even reversing those trends.

But if Davis is going to address enrollment decline honestly, we need to confront the problem at its root: the city’s failure to build enough housing over the last 25 years, driven in significant part by Measure J and the repeated rejection of projects that could have created the homes needed to attract and retain families.

That is the real issue.

The district’s demographic projections, as discussed in the earlier article, forecast continued declines in resident enrollment under current conditions.

Some have argued that housing policy should not be driven by enrollment concerns, and it is true that the need for housing extends well beyond the schools, but public education is a core part of Davis’ identity and cannot be separated from the city’s long-term planning decisions.

School districts forecast enrollment because they have no alternative, and in California that planning is part of mandatory responsibilities such as evaluating attendance boundaries, allocating facilities and preparing for long-term fiscal impacts.

They must decide how many teachers to hire, whether facilities can be maintained, where attendance boundaries should be drawn and how to prepare financially for the years ahead.

The better question is whether the assumptions used are reasonable and whether the city has the ability to influence any of the variables involved.

On that point, housing matters.

No one seriously disputes that Davis has built housing slowly over the past two decades relative to demand.

During that same period, home prices and rents climbed sharply. Families seeking more space or ownership opportunities often found themselves looking elsewhere — to Woodland, West Sacramento, Dixon, Sacramento or beyond.

That has consequences for schools.

Young families are the lifeblood of any public school district. If fewer families with children can move into a community, and existing families struggle to remain there, enrollment pressure moves downward. That is especially true when birth rates are already softening statewide and nationally.

Some have argued that new housing does not necessarily mean more students because some homes are occupied by retirees, childless couples or single adults. That observation is correct as far as it goes. Not every unit generates the same number of students, which is precisely why planners use modeled averages and student yield factors across housing types rather than assuming every household looks the same.

Public planning does not depend on whether every home produces children, but on aggregate patterns that emerge across an entire community over time.

Over time, communities know that certain housing types generate higher student yields than others. Detached homes, townhomes and ownership-oriented family housing typically generate more students than age-restricted housing or student apartments.

Affordable family housing can generate even higher yields.

That is why the details of proposed projects are needed.

And that brings us to Village Farms and Willowgrove.

These two proposals are not simply additional housing units on a spreadsheet, but central pieces of the city’s future growth strategy, potentially critical to the long-term stability of DJUSD, and—at a time when Davis may struggle to meet its RHNA obligations, especially for affordable housing—a lifeline that offers a path forward while helping preserve local autonomy.

Village Farms, the large proposal on the city’s northeast edge, has been framed primarily through the lens of affordability, sustainability and RHNA compliance.

But another part of the conversation is demographic renewal.

Prior analyses using district yield assumptions estimated that Village Farms could generate roughly 700 students when fully built out. Whether the final number is somewhat lower or higher is less important than the scale: it is large enough to materially affect district trends.

That does not mean 700 students arrive overnight.

Because projects build in phases, families move in gradually and demographic impacts unfold over years, the immediate effect may be incremental, but the broader direction matters: if Davis adds substantial family-oriented housing, enrollment losses can be slowed, stabilized or partially reversed.

Willowgrove also figures to provide critical housing for families through both market-rate and affordable units, making it a significant part of the city’s broader response to housing and enrollment challenges.

Previous discussions have noted that Willowgrove includes hundreds of affordable units and a mix of housing types that could bring several hundred additional students over time.

Again, exact figures depend on final unit mix, pricing, occupancy and phasing.

But the underlying logic remains the same: when a city creates places where families can live, schools benefit.

Many critics ask whether Village Farms or Willowgrove alone can “solve” enrollment decline.

That sets up the wrong test, because no single project can solve a structural issue shaped by births, economics, migration and generational turnover; the real question is whether these projects help meaningfully, and the answer is yes.

We do not need to solve every problem in perpetuity; policymakers need to think in practical time horizons of the next year, the next 10 years and the next 20 years—not the next 100.

There are no magic bullets.

Projects such as these are practical policy tools. Without them, Davis faces a harder path, with greater reliance on shrinking student cohorts, inter-district transfers and budget cuts, while pressure for consolidations, closures and program reductions would continue to grow.

With them, the city creates at least the possibility of replenishing the family base that public schools depend on.

For years, Davis has benefited from being a desirable university-adjacent community with strong schools, parks, bike infrastructure and a high quality of life.

But when that desirability is not matched by enough housing, it becomes exclusion—favoring those who bought long ago while raising barriers for teachers, public employees, young professionals, working families and adult children who grew up here and hope to return.

That exclusion has a demographic cost, narrowing who can live in the city and gradually reshaping the population toward older and wealthier households.

Our schools are the canary in the coal mine, signaling that our policies are not producing enough housing for families with children.

None of this means every housing proposal should be approved uncritically. Traffic, farmland preservation, environmental impacts, infrastructure financing and design quality all matter, and voters are right to weigh those issues carefully.

But scrutiny should be grounded in tradeoffs.

If the community says no to major family-oriented housing, it should do so honestly — recognizing that the likely consequence is continued pressure on school enrollment and district finances.

If the community wants thriving schools and generational continuity, it must also consider where future families are supposed to live.

That is why the conversation about Village Farms and Willowgrove is bigger than land use.

It is about whether Davis sees itself as a living, renewing community or a place frozen in time.

The district should continue improving its projections, the city should evaluate projects rigorously, and residents should debate the merits openly—but we should not pretend enrollment decline exists in a vacuum, because housing supply, affordability and demographic renewal are deeply connected.

Village Farms and Willowgrove may not eliminate every challenge facing DJUSD, restore enrollment to past peaks or override broader statewide trends, but they could alleviate the problem in meaningful ways.

In the end, this may be one of the most important choices Davis faces.

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