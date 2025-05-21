Op-Ed | When $100K Is Low Income—The Problem Isn’t Just Wages, It’s Housing

In California, the phrase “six-figure salary” once conjured images of financial stability, upward mobility, and homeownership. Today, in a growing number of counties, it marks the threshold of need. According to the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s newly-released 2025 State Income Limits, single adults earning up to $109,700 a year in five Northern California counties—Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz—now qualify as “low income.”

That’s not a typo. In Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley’s billion-dollar tech campuses, $111,700 is considered low income—for one person.

California’s housing crisis has become so extreme, and home prices so inflated, that even people earning salaries far above the national median are struggling to stay afloat. The problem is not just wage stagnation. The deeper crisis is a decades-long failure to build enough housing—especially affordable and workforce housing—in the places where people live and work.

Take Santa Clara County as a case study. A median-priced home now exceeds $1.5 million. That puts even a 20% down payment—$300,000—out of reach for most residents, including those earning more than $100,000 a year. And it’s not just ownership that’s unaffordable. High rents, rising property taxes, and artificial scarcity driven by restrictive zoning are squeezing middle-class families out of the communities they serve.

Nor is this just a Bay Area problem. A three-person household making six figures is considered low income in a growing list of counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Diego, Napa, and Ventura among them. These are places that increasingly rely on nurses, teachers, utility workers, grocery store managers, and city staff who—despite earning “good” incomes—struggle to afford to live anywhere near their jobs. They’re commuting long hours or leaving the state altogether.

The latest numbers from the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) drive the point home. In April 2025, the median home price statewide hit a record $910,160, marking the 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year price increases. The homeownership dream has never felt further away for so many Californians. While mortgage rates have cooled slightly, hovering around 6.7%, that still means monthly payments in the $5,000–$6,000 range for a modest house—before taxes, insurance, or maintenance.

C.A.R. reports that sales of existing single-family homes have retreated for the second straight month, down 3.4% in April. Buyers are hesitant. Inventory is growing, but not fast enough. The public’s confidence in the market is fraying, as recession fears triggered by trade tensions and elevated interest rates continue to loom. Meanwhile, the state’s housing supply remains profoundly misaligned with actual need.

We may not lack land, but we do lack political courage.

Too many communities continue to block new housing through exclusionary zoning, local voter measures, and endless CEQA litigation. This has led to a system in which supply can’t keep up with demand—especially in urban job centers—and where housing prices escalate faster than wages.

The implications go far beyond housing.

When six-figure earners qualify for affordable housing assistance, the safety net stretches thin.

Resources meant to lift up our most vulnerable families are now being shared with middle-income earners who can’t find a way into the market. This isn’t because they’re overreaching. It’s because California’s housing policy has been underbuilding for decades.

Moreover, while state agencies dutifully release income limits and affordability metrics, the systems designed to respond to these thresholds—local planning commissions, city councils, homeowner associations—remain largely dysfunctional or resistant to change. They fight new development, oppose density, and prioritize “neighborhood character” over affordability. In the wealthiest communities, this amounts to economic gatekeeping.

Yes, wages need to rise—this is not supposed to read as a defense of the deep poverty that pervades California and the US.

But this data shows that the problem is not that $100,000 is too little income—it’s that $100,000 doesn’t go far when your rent is $3,000 and your grocery bill has doubled.

Housing is the largest expense for most households. When it’s out of control, everything else suffers: child care, retirement savings, health care, transportation, and local economic participation.

So what’s the solution?

First, we need to build—urgently and across the spectrum. That means more multifamily housing, more missing-middle homes, and yes, more market-rate development in high-opportunity neighborhoods. But it also means stronger investment in subsidized affordable housing for those who need it most, especially extremely low-income and unhoused residents. The market cannot solve this alone.

Sorry for the people angry about the supposed “build baby build” but there is no solution to the housing crisis that doesn’t revolve around more housing in some form or another.

Second, the state must fully enforce housing production laws. Too many cities are ignoring their legal obligations under the Housing Element framework, defying RHNA targets, and flouting the builder’s remedy. These laws are on the books for a reason—now they need real teeth.

Third, we must shift public perception. Housing abundance is not a threat to your property value or community identity—it’s a prerequisite for fairness and economic health. We cannot continue to function as a state if our workforce can’t afford to live where they work. California cannot be a place where you make $100,000 and still need housing assistance.

It’s time to admit what these income limit charts are telling us: California’s housing market is broken.

That’s true not just for the poor, but for the professional middle class. It’s true not just in San Francisco, but across the entire state.

Until we address the housing supply shortage head-on, no salary will ever feel high enough.

