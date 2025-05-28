Op-Ed | End the War on Drugs—Before It Ends Us

Fifty years into the War on Drugs, the results are in—and they are damning. It is not just that the policies have failed. It is that they have actively deepened the very crises they claimed to solve: addiction, overdose, crime, and community breakdown.

Instead of addressing the root causes of substance use, American drug policy has criminalized pain, isolation, poverty, and race. And the price has been catastrophic—lives lost, families shattered, and over a trillion dollars wasted.

In War on Us: How the War on Drugs and Myths About Addiction Have Created a War on All of Us, attorney and advocate Colleen Cowles offers a searing indictment of our drug policy regime. Her book meticulously documents the case that the drug war is a public health disaster under the guise of public safety.

Johann Hari, in Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs, offers a global journey into the human costs of these policies—and a hopeful vision for what is possible when we let go of fear and punishment.

Together, these works tell the story of a war not on substances, but on people—especially the most vulnerable among us. Ending that war requires more than reform but nothing short of a reckoning.

As Cowles and Hari both document, the War on Drugs was never rooted in science or compassion. It was driven by fear, racism, and political opportunism.

In Chasing the Scream, Hari exposes the legacy of Harry Anslinger, the first head of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, who openly used drug policy to target Black Americans and Mexican immigrants. Anslinger’s hysteria about jazz musicians, his persecution of Billie Holiday, and his fabricated claims about marijuana leading to madness and violence set the tone for decades of punitive drug policy.

Later politicians carried on the mantle, escalating the war regardless of party. Richard Nixon used drug policy to attack political enemies and civil rights groups. Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton doubled down with harsh mandatory minimums and “three strikes” laws. Joe Biden was an architect of some of the most aggressive sentencing legislation in the 1990s.

As Cowles writes, “Drug policy has been a bipartisan failure.”

But this failure is not evenly distributed. The drug war has been enforced selectively—devastating Black, Brown, and poor communities while letting white suburban drug use often go unpunished.

The crack cocaine sentencing disparity is the most infamous example—where possession of a small amount of crack (more common in Black communities) was punished 100 times more severely than powder cocaine (more common among whites).

The most basic truth ignored by drug policy is this: addiction is a health condition, not a crime. Cowles makes this plain: “The same government that defines addiction as a disease incarcerates people for exhibiting symptoms of that disease.”

Incarcerating someone for using drugs is akin to jailing someone for having a seizure.

Modern neuroscience backs this up. The prefrontal cortex—the brain’s center for judgment, impulse control, and planning—doesn’t fully develop until a person’s mid-20s. Trauma, poverty, and isolation further impair these systems. Yet, rather than provide support, we arrest, prosecute, and incarcerate people for exhibiting the very signs of an illness we claim to understand.

As Hari writes, “The opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection.”

When people feel supported, seen, and safe, they are far more likely to move away from problematic drug use. But when society turns its back on them—through stigma, criminalization, or forced abstinence—they retreat into despair and relapse.

This insight is not abstract. It plays out in real-world outcomes.

In Chasing the Scream, Hari tells the story of Switzerland, a country that once faced a heroin epidemic much like the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s. But instead of waging war, Swiss authorities chose to wage care.

They began offering heroin-assisted treatment—where people addicted to heroin could receive pharmaceutical-grade doses in clean, supervised facilities from medical staff. The result? Crime plummeted. Overdose deaths nearly disappeared. People began returning to work, reconnecting with families, and rebuilding their lives.

The program remains one of the most successful harm reduction models in the world.

Portugal followed a similar path. After decriminalizing all drugs in 2001, the country shifted funding from enforcement to treatment, housing, and job training. Far from descending into chaos, Portugal saw dramatic declines in overdose deaths, HIV infections, and drug-related crime.

These solutions are not fringe experiments, but rather are internationally studied, peer-reviewed, and proven to work. And yet, in the U.S., they are largely ignored or demonized to the great detriment of impacted communities and, indeed, all of us.

In Cowles book, she explains why: fear, politics, and profit. The War on Drugs sustains massive carceral and enforcement bureaucracies. Police departments depend on drug arrests to justify bloated budgets. Private prison companies profit from full cells. And abstinence-only treatment centers—often court-mandated—can rake in huge sums while banning the very medications that best reduce relapse, like methadone and buprenorphine.

This is perhaps the cruelest irony of all.

As Cowles writes, “The majority of jails and prisons, peer support groups, treatment centers, and sober houses prohibit use of the medications that have the highest statistical success rate for treating addiction.”

That’s like sending someone with diabetes to a clinic that forbids insulin.

The cost of these policies is measured not only in dollars, but in lives. Over 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2022—a historic high driven largely by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin.

Prohibition created the conditions for fentanyl’s rise. Like alcohol prohibition gave us moonshine, drug prohibition has driven dealers toward ever more potent, profitable substances.

As Cowles notes, “Fentanyl deaths increased by 540 percent in the last three years.”

These deaths aren’t due to recklessness—they’re due to unregulated street supply. Harm reduction tools like drug checking strips, supervised consumption sites, and safe supply programs could save thousands of lives. Yet they remain illegal or underfunded in most U.S. jurisdictions.

Hari’s book recounts how Vancouver—once a center of drug-related deaths—opened North America’s first supervised injection site, Insite, in 2003. Overdose deaths around the facility dropped by 35%. No one has ever died at Insite. Its success has been so pronounced that even skeptical law enforcement leaders came around. But still, similar proposals in U.S. cities often face backlash from federal authorities.

The evidence is clear: harm reduction works. Punishment does not. So why do we persist in failed policy?

Cowles argues it’s a mix of moral panic, media distortion, and entrenched interests. But public opinion is shifting. A 2021 poll by the Drug Policy Alliance found that a majority of Americans now favor treating drug use as a health issue rather than a crime. Oregon voters took a bold step by decriminalizing drug possession in 2020. Other states are exploring safe supply and overdose prevention centers.

But change remains slow. Too many politicians fear being labeled “soft on crime.” They cling to slogans and scare tactics instead of embracing science and compassion.

We must demand more. Real reform begins with ending the criminalization of drug use and reinvesting those resources into evidence-based treatment, housing, education, and harm reduction. It means dismantling mandatory minimums, restoring voting rights to people with convictions, and replacing punishment with support.

And it means listening—really listening—to those with lived experience: people who use drugs, families who’ve lost loved ones, and communities that have borne the brunt of this war.

As Cowles writes, “This isn’t a war on ‘them.’ It’s a war on us.”

The War on Drugs promised protection, but delivered punishment. It promised health, but delivered harm. It promised order, but delivered chaos. If we are to reverse this tragic legacy, we must abandon the fantasy that cages cure disease.

Categories:

Tags: