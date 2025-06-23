Opinion: We Must Ban Secret Police Tactics before It’s Too Late

In a functioning democracy, law enforcement must be visible, accountable, and answerable to the people it serves. When officers cover their faces, hide their identities, and act without explanation or legal process, the line between legitimate policing and authoritarian control begins to disappear.

That’s exactly what has been happening under the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations—and it’s why California lawmakers are right to act before it’s too late.

Last week, State Senators Scott Wiener and Jesse Arreguín introduced SB 627, the No Secret Police Act, legislation that would prohibit law enforcement officers in California from obscuring their identities during operations. It would bar local, state, and federal law enforcement from covering their faces unless there is a clearly defined, narrow exception—such as SWAT operations or wildfire emergencies.

The bill also requires that officers wear uniforms or markings clearly identifying their name or badge number. In short, it enforces the most basic standard of democratic law enforcement: if you wield power in the public’s name, the public has a right to know who you are.

SB 627 responds to a pattern that has become unmistakable: federal agents, particularly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, are conducting enforcement operations in ways that deliberately obscure who they are. They appear in unmarked vehicles. They wear plain clothes or generic “POLICE” jackets. They pull masks over their faces. They refuse to identify themselves even when asked. And they’re sweeping people—students, workers, immigrants—off the street and into detention without a warrant, without informing families, and without any clear justification.

As Washington Post columnist Philip Bump bluntly described it, “The mass deportation effort Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail has unfolded less like a careful, accountable police operation than the emergence of a secret police force acting on behalf of the chief executive.”

In March, Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student, was walking down a public street in Somerville, Massachusetts, when she was surrounded by plainclothes federal agents. Some were masked. None were clearly identified. Ozturk was detained and slated for deportation, not for a criminal offense, but because she had co-written an essay critical of her university’s response to the war in Gaza. It took more than a month for her legal team to secure her release. Her case is not an outlier—it’s a warning.

In recent months, raids have been reported across California—in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Concord, San Diego, Downey, Montebello—where agents wearing masks and generic identifiers have apprehended individuals without transparency or proper legal process. This is not merely a logistical or procedural concern. It is a breakdown of constitutional norms. It is the normalization of unaccountable state violence.

And it creates fertile ground for impersonation, vigilantism, and abuse. As Bump put it, “In an environment where any guy on the street could turn out to be part of an ICE or Homeland Security sting operation, such impersonations become trivially easy.” That’s not a theoretical risk. In Florida, a woman was arrested for allegedly dressing as a masked ICE officer and kidnapping her ex-boyfriend’s wife. When legitimate officers operate anonymously, it becomes nearly impossible for the public to distinguish between lawful enforcement and criminal impersonation.

ICE has justified the use of masks by citing officer safety, pointing to a supposed 413 percent increase in assaults against their personnel. But as Bump thoroughly documented, this figure is unverified, shifting, and lacks meaningful context. A 413 percent increase could mean an increase from eight to 41 incidents—or from 200 to 1,000. Without baseline numbers, it’s impossible to interpret. Even more troubling is ICE’s refusal to provide any documentation or breakdown of these incidents.

Customs and Border Protection, by contrast, publishes monthly data showing that assaults on officers are actually 20 percent lower than they were in 2024. Bump reviewed Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press releases and was able to identify just a handful of confirmed assaults—twelve total—since January.

In many cases, these incidents involved suspects resisting arrest during raids, not officers being targeted outside of official duties. In some cases, the assaults included an elbow to the face or a vehicle collision while a suspect tried to flee. None of the documented incidents would have been prevented by masks. In fact, in several, officers were wearing clearly marked uniforms, and the government used that visibility to strengthen its legal case.

So what is this really about?

As journalist Radley Balko told Bump, “The masking thing isn’t exactly new… I think it grew more common with the general trend toward militarization, as balaclavas became a standard part of the SWAT uniform. There was really no safety reason for it. It was mostly about intimidation.” That pattern—anonymity as a weapon—is deeply corrosive to public trust and civil society.

And it’s not just a matter of physical fear. It’s a matter of legal evasion.

In 2007, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers stormed the home of two innocent women. They were masked and never identified. Despite the women’s efforts to sue, federal courts refused for nearly a decade to compel the agency to release the officers’ names. The case was ultimately dismissed. Bump draws the connection clearly: “Unidentified federal agents would be a problem precisely because they are less likely to face accountability for their actions.”

This lack of accountability doesn’t just silence victims. It emboldens abuse.

When New York City Comptroller Brad Lander attempted to accompany an immigrant targeted by ICE into a courthouse, he was arrested. Video shows Lander calmly attempting to de-escalate and request paperwork. Still, he was charged with “assaulting law enforcement.” The charges were later dropped—but the intention was clear: intimidate elected officials, punish interference, and weaponize the law to suppress oversight.

Bump again asked the critical question: “Why are these officers covering their faces if not to avoid accountability?”

That question lies at the heart of SB 627.

It’s worth remembering that California has been here before. In 2020, during the protests over George Floyd’s murder, unidentified federal agents were deployed in Washington, D.C., leading then–NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton to ask: “What is the need for anonymity in controlling crowd demonstrations?” The answer, in that moment and in this one, is chilling: there is none, unless the goal is to escape consequences.

The Trump administration has made it clear that it has no interest in confronting police misconduct or abuse. On the contrary, it has pledged to “protect and defend law enforcement officers wrongly accused and abused by State or local officials.” It has issued executive orders shielding officers from scrutiny. And it has fostered a culture of impunity among federal agencies like ICE and DHS, even as those agencies escalate mass raids and arrests.

SB 627 pushes back on that culture. It affirms that, in California, law enforcement is not above the law. Officers who act legally and professionally have no reason to fear transparency. Those who do fear it should not be empowered with the state’s coercive authority.

This is not an anti-police bill. It is a pro-accountability bill. It draws a firm, democratic boundary: if you are going to arrest someone, you must identify yourself. If you are going to enter someone’s home or stop them on the street, you must show your face. If you are going to act in the name of the law, you must be visible to the people whose rights you affect.

Anything less is not just bad policy—it is a step toward authoritarianism.

As Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said after a high-profile raid in California, “This idea that we are going to allow some kind of paramilitary force to bloom that is not in any way … accountable to the Constitution of the United States? We’ve got another thing coming.”

She’s right. And California has the opportunity to lead by example.

At a time when federal agencies are using secrecy, intimidation, and legal evasion as tools of immigration enforcement, states must act as bulwarks of constitutional rights. SB 627 is not symbolic—it is a tangible defense of transparency, oversight, and the democratic principle that no one, not even law enforcement, is above the law.

