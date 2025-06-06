‘We Are Scared’: Jewish Residents Speak Out Amid Antisemitism Concerns, MAPA Report Fallout in Davis

AI generated image – conceptual, meant to illustrate the threat of antisemitism is a small city

DAVIS, CA – In a city that has long prided itself on tolerance and progressive values, dozens of Jewish residents and their allies packed into Davis City Council chambers this week to deliver a sobering message: Davis is not immune to antisemitism, and many Jewish community members no longer feel safe.

The focal point of public comment was the Human Relations Commission’s (HRC) “MAPA” report—short for Muslim Arab Palestinian Allies—a document released earlier this year that aimed to elevate the voices and experiences of Davis residents from those communities. But what began as a report about Islamophobia and anti-Arab discrimination has, in the eyes of many Jewish residents, become a flashpoint for division, defamation, and fear.

Speaker after speaker—more than 40 in total—rose during public comment to share stories, offer analysis, or plead with the City Council to reject the MAPA report and disband the commission that authored it. While a handful of comments sought to defend the intent of the report or express broader concerns about intolerance, the overwhelming majority of voices were Jewish residents expressing deep alarm about what they described as escalating antisemitism in Davis and across the country.

“This Isn’t About Hurt Feelings. It’s About Safety.”

Several speakers referenced alarming incidents locally and nationwide, drawing connections between the normalization of antisemitic rhetoric and the rise in violent acts targeting Jews. Robert Holland, a Davis resident, reported recent graffiti downtown reading “Kill All Zionists,” accompanied by a drawing of a machine gun. The message, he said, was especially disturbing given its proximity to a Jewish-owned bakery.

“This is currently on a wall in downtown Davis,” Holland told the Council. “It hasn’t been erased. It’s been reported, but it’s still there.”

Multiple residents recounted chilling national events as context: the firebombing of elderly Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado; the shooting of Israeli embassy staffers outside the Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.; and the arson attack at the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Each attacker reportedly invoked slogans like “Free Palestine” or “Kill all Zionists” to justify their actions. For Jewish residents of Davis, these slogans have become disturbingly familiar.

Millie, a Davis mother of two, expressed terror over the possibility of violence locally. “I’m scared,” she said. “After Boulder, what’s the difference between Boulder and Davis? All you need is one crazy person.”

Another resident, Shirley Levy, 87, stood with a cane and said she hadn’t felt this afraid since she was a child during World War II. “I deserve to be safe in the streets of Davis,” she said, her voice trembling. “What has our community come to when Jews don’t feel safe wearing a Star of David or hanging a mezuzah on their door?”

Zionism at the Center of a Divisive Debate

While much of the night’s commentary focused on safety and fear, many speakers emphasized that the problem goes deeper than graffiti or slurs. They charged that the MAPA report itself—authored by a subcommittee of the Human Relations Commission and hosted on the city’s official website—singles out Jewish residents, organizations, and viewpoints in ways that are discriminatory and harmful.

“The MAPA report repeatedly denounces Zionist Jews as racist, Islamophobic, and a threat to the Muslim community of Davis,” said Alan Brownstein, a UC Davis law professor. “Its message is stark: Either Zionist Jews do not belong in our community at all, or they must be silent and cannot express their core beliefs.”

Speaker after speaker objected to the report’s framing of pro-Israel views—or even expressions of Jewish identity—as forms of hate speech or intimidation. The report allegedly describes activities such as photographing protests, documenting antisemitic graffiti, or running a booth displaying hostage posters at the Davis Farmers Market as threatening behavior.

“I have spent many Saturday mornings at that booth,” said Natasha Tuman. “We display books, historical facts, and posters of hostages taken by Hamas. Nothing more. Nothing we do is threatening.”

Others expressed concern that legitimate fears of antisemitism were being brushed aside as “weaponization”—a term used in the MAPA report to suggest that some accusations of antisemitism were strategic or dishonest.

“What kind of message does that send?” asked Eva Spiegel. “That when Jews report hate, they’re not believed? That they’re manipulating the system?”

HRC’s Role Under Scrutiny

A significant thread throughout the evening was the role of the Human Relations Commission itself. Jewish residents questioned not only the content of the MAPA report but the process by which it was created. Critics alleged a lack of transparency, failure to include diverse perspectives, and open hostility toward Jewish participants.

Amir Cole, a member of the HRC and the only commissioner to oppose the report, told the council he had not been permitted to submit a minority opinion.

“I wanted to tell you, in detail, why this report is so flawed. But the HRC would not even allow me to submit a dissent,” Cole said. “They didn’t just ignore my concerns—they silenced me.”

Other speakers highlighted comments made by HRC chair Kevin Baker, who reportedly said it “was not important” to him whether the claims in the MAPA report were accurate.

“This is not just negligence—it’s dangerous,” said Daphne Ramil. “It’s propaganda dressed up as a public document, and it could get someone hurt.”

Several called for the immediate disbandment or reconstitution of the HRC.

“You cannot continue to give this body the moral authority to speak for the city,” said Mayan, a Davis native and educator. “They have betrayed the trust of the Jewish community.”

A Fractured Community and a Crisis of Trust

While the bulk of public comment came from Jewish residents, there were contrasting voices as well. Reem Awi, a Palestinian American and longtime Davis resident, said the MAPA report was never intended as a weapon.

“All the report did was ask our community members: What have you experienced? What are you feeling?” she said. “It’s not an attack. It’s a collection of stories from people who have been ignored for years.”

Awi and others argued that the backlash against the report was erasing their legitimate experiences of racism, Islamophobia, and exclusion. “Stop attacking us just for telling our truth,” she said.

But for many Jewish residents, the issue isn’t just competing truths—it’s whether the city is inadvertently fueling the fire of extremism by providing an official platform for one-sided narratives that cast Jews as oppressors and their self-expression as hate.

“This isn’t an abstract debate,” said David Siegel. “It’s not just about policy. It’s about whether we, as Jews, can safely live, speak, and belong in Davis.”

Some called for the creation of a city-led antisemitism task force, including representation from local Jewish organizations, law enforcement, and educational institutions. Others demanded the immediate removal of the MAPA report from city servers.

“We’re not asking to silence anyone,” said Eva Spiegel. “We’re asking for fairness. We’re asking not to be vilified by our own city.”

The City Council thanked residents for their comments but it remains unclear when or if the council will formally address the MAPA report or the future of the HRC.

For now, the room full of people—many of whom had never before spoken at a council meeting—left with a lingering sense of uncertainty.

“We’re not just angry,” said Margaret Rose. “We’re heartbroken. And unless something changes, we’re going to be afraid—every single day.”

