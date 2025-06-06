‘We Are Scared’: Jewish Residents Speak Out Amid Antisemitism Concerns, MAPA Report Fallout in Davis

DAVIS, CA – In a city that has long prided itself on tolerance and progressive values, dozens of Jewish residents and their allies packed into Davis City Council chambers this week to deliver a sobering message: Davis is not immune to antisemitism, and many Jewish community members no longer feel safe.
The focal point of public comment was the Human Relations Commission’s (HRC) “MAPA” report—short for Muslim Arab Palestinian Allies—a document released earlier this year that aimed to elevate the voices and experiences of Davis residents from those communities. But what began as a report about Islamophobia and anti-Arab discrimination has, in the eyes of many Jewish residents, become a flashpoint for division, defamation, and fear.
Speaker after speaker—more than 40 in total—rose during public comment to share stories, offer analysis, or plead with the City Council to reject the MAPA report and disband the commission that authored it. While a handful of comments sought to defend the intent of the report or express broader concerns about intolerance, the overwhelming majority of voices were Jewish residents expressing deep alarm about what they described as escalating antisemitism in Davis and across the country.
“This Isn’t About Hurt Feelings. It’s About Safety.”
Several speakers referenced alarming incidents locally and nationwide, drawing connections between the normalization of antisemitic rhetoric and the rise in violent acts targeting Jews. Robert Holland, a Davis resident, reported recent graffiti downtown reading “Kill All Zionists,” accompanied by a drawing of a machine gun. The message, he said, was especially disturbing given its proximity to a Jewish-owned bakery.
“This is currently on a wall in downtown Davis,” Holland told the Council. “It hasn’t been erased. It’s been reported, but it’s still there.”
Multiple residents recounted chilling national events as context: the firebombing of elderly Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado; the shooting of Israeli embassy staffers outside the Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.; and the arson attack at the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Each attacker reportedly invoked slogans like “Free Palestine” or “Kill all Zionists” to justify their actions. For Jewish residents of Davis, these slogans have become disturbingly familiar.
Millie, a Davis mother of two, expressed terror over the possibility of violence locally. “I’m scared,” she said. “After Boulder, what’s the difference between Boulder and Davis? All you need is one crazy person.”
Another resident, Shirley Levy, 87, stood with a cane and said she hadn’t felt this afraid since she was a child during World War II. “I deserve to be safe in the streets of Davis,” she said, her voice trembling. “What has our community come to when Jews don’t feel safe wearing a Star of David or hanging a mezuzah on their door?”
Zionism at the Center of a Divisive Debate
While much of the night’s commentary focused on safety and fear, many speakers emphasized that the problem goes deeper than graffiti or slurs. They charged that the MAPA report itself—authored by a subcommittee of the Human Relations Commission and hosted on the city’s official website—singles out Jewish residents, organizations, and viewpoints in ways that are discriminatory and harmful.
“The MAPA report repeatedly denounces Zionist Jews as racist, Islamophobic, and a threat to the Muslim community of Davis,” said Alan Brownstein, a UC Davis law professor. “Its message is stark: Either Zionist Jews do not belong in our community at all, or they must be silent and cannot express their core beliefs.”
Speaker after speaker objected to the report’s framing of pro-Israel views—or even expressions of Jewish identity—as forms of hate speech or intimidation. The report allegedly describes activities such as photographing protests, documenting antisemitic graffiti, or running a booth displaying hostage posters at the Davis Farmers Market as threatening behavior.
“I have spent many Saturday mornings at that booth,” said Natasha Tuman. “We display books, historical facts, and posters of hostages taken by Hamas. Nothing more. Nothing we do is threatening.”
Others expressed concern that legitimate fears of antisemitism were being brushed aside as “weaponization”—a term used in the MAPA report to suggest that some accusations of antisemitism were strategic or dishonest.
“What kind of message does that send?” asked Eva Spiegel. “That when Jews report hate, they’re not believed? That they’re manipulating the system?”
HRC’s Role Under Scrutiny
A significant thread throughout the evening was the role of the Human Relations Commission itself. Jewish residents questioned not only the content of the MAPA report but the process by which it was created. Critics alleged a lack of transparency, failure to include diverse perspectives, and open hostility toward Jewish participants.
Amir Cole, a member of the HRC and the only commissioner to oppose the report, told the council he had not been permitted to submit a minority opinion.
“I wanted to tell you, in detail, why this report is so flawed. But the HRC would not even allow me to submit a dissent,” Cole said. “They didn’t just ignore my concerns—they silenced me.”
Other speakers highlighted comments made by HRC chair Kevin Baker, who reportedly said it “was not important” to him whether the claims in the MAPA report were accurate.
“This is not just negligence—it’s dangerous,” said Daphne Ramil. “It’s propaganda dressed up as a public document, and it could get someone hurt.”
Several called for the immediate disbandment or reconstitution of the HRC.
“You cannot continue to give this body the moral authority to speak for the city,” said Mayan, a Davis native and educator. “They have betrayed the trust of the Jewish community.”
A Fractured Community and a Crisis of Trust
While the bulk of public comment came from Jewish residents, there were contrasting voices as well. Reem Awi, a Palestinian American and longtime Davis resident, said the MAPA report was never intended as a weapon.
“All the report did was ask our community members: What have you experienced? What are you feeling?” she said. “It’s not an attack. It’s a collection of stories from people who have been ignored for years.”
Awi and others argued that the backlash against the report was erasing their legitimate experiences of racism, Islamophobia, and exclusion. “Stop attacking us just for telling our truth,” she said.
But for many Jewish residents, the issue isn’t just competing truths—it’s whether the city is inadvertently fueling the fire of extremism by providing an official platform for one-sided narratives that cast Jews as oppressors and their self-expression as hate.
“This isn’t an abstract debate,” said David Siegel. “It’s not just about policy. It’s about whether we, as Jews, can safely live, speak, and belong in Davis.”
Some called for the creation of a city-led antisemitism task force, including representation from local Jewish organizations, law enforcement, and educational institutions. Others demanded the immediate removal of the MAPA report from city servers.
“We’re not asking to silence anyone,” said Eva Spiegel. “We’re asking for fairness. We’re asking not to be vilified by our own city.”
The City Council thanked residents for their comments but it remains unclear when or if the council will formally address the MAPA report or the future of the HRC.
For now, the room full of people—many of whom had never before spoken at a council meeting—left with a lingering sense of uncertainty.
“We’re not just angry,” said Margaret Rose. “We’re heartbroken. And unless something changes, we’re going to be afraid—every single day.”
14 comments
“AI generated image – conceptual, meant to illustrate the threat of antisemitism is a small city”
That image is way off base. That’s not where the current threat of antisemetism is coming from in Davis.
Good catch on that.
It’s always inconvenient when racism/antisemitism can’t be blamed on white supremacists/Nazis, but might as well try anyway I guess.
True KO – I very much appreciate the article, DG.
But the A.I. image is from another era and doesn’t reflect what we are dealing with today.
Yes and no, I’ve seen lots of reports about swastikas around town and on synagogues across the country.
Perhaps that symbol is being used these days by those who aren’t necessarily white supremacists/Nazis.
Fair enough. Speaking for myself, this isn’t about graffiti or swastikas (unless on a home). It isn’t even about the outright public haters. It’s about the ***normalization of Jew Hatred*** with anti-zionism as a cover. It’s about treating Jews at a different level of humanity because of their perceived position in society or on the skin color chart. It’s about equating Zionism with Nazism as a self-proclaimed Birch Neighborhood resident did yesterday on next door, stating the day before “shove it” (since removed). It’s about normalizing having an Imam in town who declared that all Jews worldwide should be killed. It’s about Gary May allowing 100% masked people to bring a bullhorn into the UCD Coffeehouse a few weeks ago chanting “We don’t want no two state”, a clear call for the elimination of Israel. [Gary May needs to step down, the one thing me and the anarchists on campus agree on]. The problem is when dehumanization of any group is normalized, for whatever demented reason, a person on the edge of mental health who is seeking attention from peers or the world may be emboldened. That may be regarding transgender people, and that me be regarding the Jewish community. Disagreeing on political points is one thing. Fomenting dehumanization is the where it all breaks down and violence may be enabled.
Yes Alan and Ron, in my opinion what the accompanying image has done here is equivalent to an article where people are complaining about dog bites and then see a picture of a cat posted. Then the author replies that they’ve seen lots of reports about cat bites.
So, was there the antisemitic graffitti in Davis as noted in public comment?
How many graffitti incident have their been in last 20 months and where?
AH Say: “So, was there the antisemitic graffitti in Davis as noted in public comment?”
Yes. ‘Kill Zionists’ with a rifle and something that looks like a bow tie or a mask or something, near COOP.
AH Say: “How many graffitti incident have their been in last 20 months and where?”
Are you expecting that if you ask this is the Vanguard comment section that some guy with a database of graffitti incidents is going to give you the data for the last 20 months?
AH say: “I heard Tuesday of “ daily” posting of antisemitic sign and slogans.”
Heard from who?
AH ask: “Where can one go to see this in Davis?”
Why don’t you ask the person who told you this instead of ask in the Vanguard comment section? I seriously doubt you are going to find someone to give you a tour of ‘daily antisemitic graffiti’ in Davis anymore than you are going to find some random guy with a database of the number of graffiti locations.
I heard Tuesday of “ daily” posting of antisemitic sign and slogans. Where can one go to see this in Davis?
Jewish safety assured by Trump Administration that is arresting college students who protest in open.
Hed: “The Intern in Charge”: Meet the 22-Year-Old Trump’s Team Picked to Lead Terrorism Prevention
One year out of college and with no apparent national security expertise, Thomas Fugate is the Department of Homeland Security official tasked with overseeing the government’s main hub for combating violent extremism.
by Hannah Allam Propublica June 4, 2025,
AH, you seem to be making some anti-Trump point, or something, in the middle of an article on the testimony of the Jewish Community in Davis on antisemitic graffiti, the MAPA report and the Human Relations Commission.
Just stop.
At best we’re attempting equity and justice, but it’s a feint if we’re leaving out nuance:
Conflation of Judaism…. with Israel, the nation state, Israel the brand, the current Israeli government, the majority there which demands expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, the 20% or so of Israeli citizens who are Palestinian…. makes many of these public comments of 2 minutes various combinations of earnest and slippery and so on.
Most Israeli governments including the current one and mainstream media in Israel and elsewhere still conflate Jews with Zionism etc, and then they complain when people react poorly to that.
There is genuine antisemitism, but what do we know about the people that made the testimony, especially as is stated. Stated a lot of them have not spoken publicly before?
If they’re confident enough to go up and declare their religion, or ethnicity or culture or however they self-define it, then they should also state just as clearly the quantity and quality of their support of Zionism.
At the very least, the Vanguard should have interviewed as many, many people as possible afterwards and asked about this.
Given the continued US and internationally supported carnival of death in Gaza the least they could do is give us more information.
I strongly support the right of everyone to live proximate to their birthplace, or the birthplace of their immediate ancestors… But only with a guarantee that they fully and strongly support appropriate use of natural resources and the rights of others to also live there.
Bonus: It would be especially delicious if any of the speakers elected to share their personal financial portfolios in regards to investments in industries profiting from the sale of arms to Israel.
Also: obviously no Swastika, but I would love a Downtown Davis without any cars. It’s probably more relevant. Is that if we had density like that people would live closer to each other… .and would compassionately be more intensely involved in others heads.