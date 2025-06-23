Bureau of Prisons to Fully Implement First Step and Second Chance Acts

WASHINGTON — A press release by Right on Crime, published June 19, 2025, highlights the Bureau of Prisons’ official plan to fully implement the First Step Act of 2018 and the Second Chance Act of 2008.

The goal of the plan is to bring accountability, integrity and government discipline to the federal corrections system while lowering stress on prison staff and resources, reducing taxpayer expenses, and achieving better outcomes for people reentering society.

Right on Crime notes the First Step Act and Second Chance Act were passed with strong bipartisan support.

The original aim was to prevent people from reoffending, support families and help individuals once they reenter society.

The new official plan is described by Right on Crime as focused on public safety and personal responsibility.

Right on Crime executive Brett Tolman calls the plan “a new chapter at the Bureau of Prisons.”

He says, “The dynamic team of Bureau of Prisons Director Bill Marshall and Deputy Director Josh Smith puts the entire federal corrections system on notice that laws and resources will be fully implemented.”

“Allowing offenders to combine earned time credits from both the First Step Act and Second Chance Act will provide greater incentives to complete more programs and become productive members of society,” he adds.

Right on Crime outlines four specific ways the new plan will be implemented.

The first change allows for more time in home confinement rather than prison, applicable to people who are active in the community and have a stable housing situation.

The second change combines earned time credits with Second Chance Act eligibility to allow for more early releases.

The third change prevents delays of referrals by using conditional placement dates.

The fourth change addresses capacity limitations to ensure everyone has an opportunity.

The First Step Act was originally intended for federal sentencing and prison reform, while the Second Chance Act was designed for state and local reentry programs.

There is ongoing implementation of both the Second Chance Act and the First Step Act with a goal of continuous improvement.

The latest development is the Bureau of Prisons’ plan described above, aimed at improving the use of home confinement under both acts.

