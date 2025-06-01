Mississippi Hate Crime Investigation Underway after Racial Slur Incident at Holly Springs Lounge

HOLLY SPRINGS, Mississippi — Authorities are investigating a violent altercation as a possible hate crime after a white man allegedly entered a predominantly Black lounge and began shouting racial slurs, leading to a confrontation that left him seriously injured.

According to The Root, the incident occurred the evening of Sunday, May 18, at C.J.’s Lounge, a bar in Holly Springs, Mississippi. More than 70 percent of the city’s population is Black, according to the latest U.S. Census data, and the venue is widely recognized as a community gathering spot for Black residents.

Witnesses say the unidentified man arrived visibly intoxicated and quickly became disruptive. Patrons and staff reported that he began “calling customers and employees racial slurs,” The Root reported.

“I was hearing him yell and blurt out the N-word repeatedly,” said Myles Stone, a DJ and part-time security staffer at C.J.’s Lounge. Speaking to NewsNation, Stone explained that many inside the lounge initially tried to ignore the man and de-escalate the situation, but the verbal abuse continued to escalate.

“Everyone on planet Earth has to live with their choices,” Stone said. “And he walked in there with a choice to be very hateful, very negative.”

According to accounts shared with local media, the confrontation escalated further after the man moved outside the venue. Cell phone footage captured by bystanders shows him speaking erratically and making hand gestures that authorities suspect may have been gang signs. While the meaning of the gestures remains unclear, The Root reported that the behavior further inflamed tensions.

A physical altercation eventually broke out between the man and several individuals. In a follow-up interview, Stone said the man continued shouting racial slurs even during the scuffle. “When they were scuffling outside, he was still using the N-word,” he said.

The confrontation quickly turned violent. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the man was beaten with objects believed to be sticks and poles. He sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured jaw and trauma to one of his eyes.

“He was also robbed and stripped naked while witnesses recorded him and laughed at his motionless body on the ground,” The Root reported.

Despite witness testimony suggesting the man instigated the incident, law enforcement is proceeding with a hate crime investigation due to the racial nature of the language used and the severity of the violence.

Lt. Col. Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 13 News that investigators are pursuing search warrants to collect more information from social media accounts and eyewitnesses.

“The victim—unfortunately, his jaw’s busted open, his eye’s busted. He’s just in a terrible state of mind right now,” McMillen said. “We’re trying to adopt some search warrants, get those done, and see if we can retrieve information from those social media accounts.”

As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made. Authorities have not released the injured man’s name, and it remains unclear whether anyone involved will face criminal charges.

C.J.’s Lounge has temporarily closed in the wake of the incident. Law enforcement records indicate the venue has been the site of repeated disturbances in recent months. Officials say they’ve responded to at least 30 calls there over the past three months, including reports of fights and other violent incidents.

According to The Root, Fox 13 reports that there is growing pressure on the district attorney’s office to classify the bar as a public nuisance under Mississippi law—a designation that could allow for permanent closure or stricter regulatory oversight.

As the investigation continues, community members and legal advocates are watching closely to see whether charges will be filed—and what standards of accountability will apply when hate-fueled speech provokes a violent public response.

