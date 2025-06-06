I Won’t Remain Silent in the Midst of Hate Directed Toward Jewish Human Beings

Photo Credit: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/who-is-mohamed-sabry-soliman-suspect-identified-in-boulder-colorado-targeted-terror-attack/articleshow/121559749.cms?from=md

By: Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

“We can no longer afford to worship the god of hate or bow before the altar of retaliation.”

~Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

I am a journalist, and I also am a proud Muslim. Today is one of our holy days, Eid Al-Adha. My wife lives in the State of Colorado. Anytime I hear of violence in Colorado, I worry about her. Although Gale (my wife) does not live in Boulder, Colorado, we discussed the action of Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

My first thought or question that I asked myself: “What did these peaceful Jewish marchers do to incur the wrath of this obviously deranged Muslim man?” The answer is “Nothing!” These people who were attacked are not soldiers, they are not members of the Knesset (Israel’s legislative body), and I doubt very seriously if any of the victims of the Boulder terror attack hold a seat on President Netanyahu’s Defense Cabinet. Let me be clear here. Even if they were members of Israel’s Defense Cabinet, they still don’t deserve to be doused with gasoline and set on fire.

This was another horrifying reminder that political hate is alive and well in the hearts and minds of some human beings.

I believe that more Muslims who have a platform must speak up and speak out in order to denounce and call out the perpetrators of extremism and violence. However, we should not by any means remain silent in the face of the famine and genocide in Gaza. No!!!

I’m certainly not advocating for silence as the world watches my Palestinian sisters, brothers, and children die of preventable causes. As I said before, I am a Muslim. I read and study the Quran. I observe our Holy Days, like today. And I even have a mentor and teacher who guides me along a righteous path.

My Muslim mentor is a scholar and a world-renown inventor (engineer) who holds numerous patents for his ingenious inventions. His name is Mohamed Hussein Higgy.

He is not widely known in mainstream Western media, and coverage of his work—largely focused on environmental and engineering solutions in the Middle East.

Patents by Inventor Mohamed Hussein Higgy

If there is one lesson that I have learned from Imam Higgy is that I must do good deeds daily. Imam Higgy and I meet weekly in person, and he always starts our meetings by asking “Do you have any questions for me?” I asked Imam Higgy about what the Quran says about revenge and retaliation. I don’t want to lose any of you here. To clarify, if a person says that they are a Muslim and they are struggling over whether or not they should seek revenge on anyone, I would think that they would consult our Holy book, the Quran, before acting. So, Imam Higgy directed me towards this passage: “Quran Surah 16, Ayats 126-128.”

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH MOST GRACIOUS MOST MERCIFUL

Ayat 126: “If you retaliate, then let it be equivalent to what you have suffered. But if you patiently endure, it is best for those who are patient.”

Ayat 127: “Be patient ‘O Prophet’ for your patience is only with God’s help. Do not grieve over those who disbelieve nor be distressed by their schemes.”

Ayat 128: “Surely God is with those who shun evil and do good deeds .”

A Holocaust survivor by the name of Barbara Steinmetz, 88 years old, was injured in the Boulder attack.

BARBARA STEINMETZ, HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR BURNED IN BOULDER ATTACK: “WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS” 88-year-old Steinmetz, who fled the N@zis as a child, still shaken by the attack, urged Americans to be “nice and decent to each other, kind, respectful, encompassing” in an interview with NBC, asking, “What the hell is going on in our country?”

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said “Every act of kindness is charity.”

Sisters and brothers of all creeds and colors let us unify and overwhelm hate with love.

Salaam/Shalom (PEACE!)

I leave you with a song and video from one of my favorite rap artists, Kevin Gates – “Dreka”

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over twelve years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington@destination-freedom.org

Suggestions or Leads on Stories Are Always Welcome

Categories:

Tags: