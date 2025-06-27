Court Watch: Judge Declines Full Stay-Away Order for Mother with No Custody Plan

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — At Central Islip Criminal Court on Thursday, prosecutors with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office sought to remove a mother from her home without a clear plan in place for where her 11-year-old child would go.

The accused, a 35-year-old woman, stood before Judge Steven Weissbard charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Assistant District Attorney Alicia Altidor alleged that she struck her son multiple times, leaving bruises that were “still visible two days later.”

Altidor requested a full stay-away order of protection, which would have barred the accused from the child’s residence.

But when Judge Weissbard asked who currently had custody of the child, Altidor confirmed that Child Protective Services had been notified and a report made — yet could not provide any information about where the child would go if the order were granted.

Daniel J. Sullivan, the attorney for the accused, told the court that the child lives full time with his mother and “would have nowhere to go.”

He emphasized that the accused has no prior criminal history, is employed, and is the sole caretaker of the child.

Due to the prosecution’s lack of a clear custody plan and absence of assurances from CPS, Judge Weissbard declined to issue a full stay-away order.

Instead, he imposed a modified order of protection to prevent the accused from using corporal punishment as discipline or engaging in any form of intimidation toward the child.

Although assault is a bail-eligible offense, ADA Altidor agreed to supervisory release, while defense attorney Sullivan pushed for release on her own recognizance without conditions.

Ultimately, the accused was released under supervisory conditions that include probation and mandatory anger management classes.

