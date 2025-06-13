‘A Frontal Assault on Democracy’: Senator Padilla Forcibly Removed, Handcuffed at DHS Press Conference

LOS ANGELES — In an unprecedented and deeply disturbing incident, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) was forcibly removed, tackled, and handcuffed by federal agents (Secret Service and FBI) during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press conference held Thursday morning at the Westwood Federal Building. The shocking confrontation — captured on video and now circulating widely — shows Padilla being pushed to the ground by agents after attempting to ask DHS Secretary Kristi Noem a question regarding the administration’s immigration enforcement actions.

The moment, described by several lawmakers as “fascistic,” has ignited bipartisan shock, sharp condemnation from California leaders, and calls for a full investigation into the actions of federal officers who manhandled a sitting U.S. Senator.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” Padilla said as he approached the lectern. Within seconds, agents pushed him backward, shouted commands, and dragged him into an adjoining hallway, where video shows him being shoved to the floor, face pressed into the carpet, and handcuffed.

He was not arrested or formally detained, according to his office.

The incident occurred as Secretary Noem was touting recent federal immigration raids across Los Angeles, describing the city as a “hub of violent criminal activity” and pledging to “liberate it from socialist control.” The press conference was part of a broader escalation of Trump administration crackdowns that have sparked days of mass protests and civil rights outcry throughout Southern California.

Padilla, the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, said he was in the building for a scheduled briefing with General Gregory Guillot, head of U.S. Northern Command, when he decided to observe the DHS press conference in hopes of receiving new information. His repeated attempts to gain insight through official channels, he said, had gone unanswered.

“I had a question, so I began to ask it,” Padilla told reporters after his release. “I was almost immediately forcibly removed, forced to the ground, and handcuffed. If this is how the administration responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they’re doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers across California.”

Secretary Noem and federal officials have attempted to cast the incident as a matter of security protocol. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin accused Padilla of “lunging” toward the secretary, claiming he failed to wear his Senate security pin and did not properly identify himself. But video contradicts those claims, showing Padilla clearly stating his name and title before being grabbed.

The footage has elicited widespread condemnation and alarm. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the takedown “outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful,” posting an image of Padilla in handcuffs alongside the words: “Trump and his shock troops are out of control.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, visibly shaken at a press conference later that afternoon, said: “We all saw the tape. We heard him identify himself. Are we really supposed to believe they didn’t know who he was — one of only two U.S. Senators from California? This was not just an assault on Alex Padilla. This was an assault on our democracy.”

Even some Republicans expressed unease. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) called the treatment of Padilla “shocking at every level,” while Senator John Thune (R-SD) said he wanted to “get the facts” before drawing conclusions.

But others in the GOP accused Padilla of staging a spectacle. “He got what he wanted — he’s on TV,” said Senator Lindsey Graham. The White House, through spokesperson Abigail Jackson, claimed Padilla’s actions were “an immature, theater-kid stunt” and suggested Democrats were more upset about the incident than “violent riots” in Los Angeles.

Civil rights groups reacted swiftly. Damon Hewitt, President of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, condemned the “violent removal and arrest” of Padilla, stating it was “predictably in line with this administration’s escalating contempt for democratic norms.” The group called the act “a complete affront to all Americans.”

In Sacramento, State Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire said: “Alex Padilla is a U.S. Senator who was asking important questions and was violently detained. This is outrageous and reprehensible. All Americans must stand up to these authoritarian thugs.”

Senator Scott Wiener called it a “frontal assault on democracy,” and said, “Federal thugs detaining and roughing up a U.S. Senator for trying to question a cabinet secretary is fascism, plain and simple.”

The confrontation comes amid a week of mass protests, arrests, and a sweeping immigration crackdown that critics say has skirted legal and constitutional boundaries. Secretary Noem’s rhetoric — referring to Los Angeles as “a city of criminals” and pledging to “liberate” it — has only intensified fears of political violence and authoritarian overreach.

The administration’s defenders argue that Padilla disrupted a secure federal event and failed to follow protocol. But Democrats say that framing misses the point entirely.

“This isn’t about security protocol,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “It’s about the suppression of oversight, the criminalization of dissent, and the rise of a government that sees accountability as a threat.”

In the Senate, emotions ran high. Padilla’s colleague Senator Adam Schiff called for an immediate investigation into the officers involved. “Padilla has every right to ask questions. He will not be silenced or intimidated.”

For now, Padilla remains defiant. “I came to ask questions,” he said outside the federal building. “What I got instead was a reminder of just how dangerous this administration has become.”

As footage of the incident continues to circulate, it may be Padilla’s image — face down, hands behind his back, surrounded by federal agents — that becomes the defining symbol of the latest crisis in American democracy.

