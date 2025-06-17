Court Watch: Judge Denies Early Probation for Woman Despite Progress in Treatment

SAN JOSE, Calif. — During a plea hearing in Santa Clara County on June 16, Judge Benjamin Williams denied early probation for a woman enrolled in substance use and mental health treatment programs, despite the defense’s claims that she had made substantial progress while in custody.

The woman faces three felony charges and two misdemeanors, Judge Williams said. She was previously given a tentative sentence of two years in county jail, according to her defense attorney, Patrick Coughlin.

Coughlin said the woman has made “remarkable strides” during her incarceration. She has attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings, is participating in mental health programs, and is consistently taking her prescribed medication, he said.

“She has taken advantage of all she can do in custody,” Coughlin added, expressing his belief that she would continue making progress if granted early release.

But a law clerk working under Deputy District Attorney Theresa McLaughlin opposed the request, stating, “She has shown a consistent disregard for the law.” The woman has been convicted of 23 crimes, including seven felonies, the clerk said.

The clerk also noted the woman had previously participated in rehabilitation programs and was placed on the Supervised Own Recognizance Program (SORP), which was revoked and re-granted multiple times. She described the woman as having an “ongoing tendency” toward violence and argued against her release.

Coughlin countered that a significant factor behind the woman’s offenses was the influence of others who used substances and exacerbated her mental health issues. He said she has since “reflected on the company that she keeps” while in custody.

“I’m not going to do an execution of sentence suspended,” Judge Williams said, referring to a form of probation that limits the court’s ability to modify a sentence if the terms of probation are violated.

Williams acknowledged that the woman’s current felony charges do not “indicate a danger to the community.” For two of the felony counts, he credited her with time served.

However, for the third felony—carrying a sentence of 364 consecutive days in county jail—Williams noted that she still had 118 days remaining. He denied her probation on that count and ordered her to complete the rest of her sentence.

Upon release, the woman is ordered to participate in psychological treatment programs, take prescribed medication, and seek employment or pursue education, per the conditions set by her probation officer.

Williams warned that if she violates probation, she could face the maximum penalty for her current charges: up to 46 years in prison.

She is scheduled to return to court on July 3, 2025, for a mental health review.

