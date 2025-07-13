Court Watch: Despite Praise for Recovery Efforts, Accused Ordered to Serve Full 90-Day Program

OAKLAND — The accused stood in court Friday during a progress report hearing, a proud grin on his face as he clutched a framed “Resident of the Day.”

Given his significant progress, his counselor at Cronin House—his live-in recovery facility, had recommended he be released earlier than his 90-day court-mandated term.

The accused had already been charged after the theft of a vehicle and a high-speed police chase in which he veered onto pedestrian walkways before being detained for an alleged robbery of a Walmart.

He currently resides at a 34-bed, clinically managed residential treatment center operated by Horizon Services, providing structured treatment and support to men in recovery from substance use disorders.

Programs like these often find themselves near capacity, barely able to change the sheets before the next person needs a bed.

In court, the accused shared how he had shifted from reading fantasy novels—which, he admitted, “wasn’t doing much for my recovery” —to studying addiction literature to better understand his behaviors.

His new reading choices drew nods of recognition from others in court, who said the title he had just read and quoted was also on their to-read lists.

He told Judge Sharon Djernal that hearing other individuals report on their progress in court that day was inspiring, and he even offered words of encouragement to others who had their own hearings.

At his program, the accused has earned praise for his commitment and insight.

He developed a comprehensive relapse prevention plan, participates actively with his counselors, works out and sets clear boundaries, following the mantra, “If you are not helping contribute to my sobriety, you’re a threat.”

During the progress report hearing, Judge Djernal and several members of the probation counsel applauded his progress, commending how inspiring it was “to see someone as dedicated to your recovery as you are,” and continued, saying they were “very impressed” and “super proud” of the accused.

While there was commendation, the accused was still ordered to complete the full 90-day program, even though his counselor at the program had suggested earlier release.

The judge ultimately concluded that more time in structured treatment would better suit his stability down the line.

Categories:

Tags: