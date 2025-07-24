Davis Seeks Public Input to Uphold Platinum Bicycle Friendly Community Status

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, CA – The City of Davis is seeking public feedback as part of its effort to renew its Platinum-Level Bicycle Friendly Community designation from the League of American Bicyclists. The community survey, now open through October 5, will inform the League’s evaluation process and is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BFC_2025.

The League’s Bicycle Friendly Community program recognizes cities that support safe, accessible, and inclusive conditions for bicyclists of all ages and abilities. Davis became the first city in the country to earn the Platinum designation in 2005, the highest status offered by the League, and has maintained that ranking through successive renewals, most recently in 2020.

The survey allows residents, workers, students, and bike advocates to share their experiences with bicycling in Davis. It includes questions about frequency and purpose of biking, education and infrastructure experiences, potential areas for improvement, and what the City is doing well. Responses will provide local context for the League’s evaluation and also inform City priorities for future bicycle-related planning.

Since 2020, Davis has expanded its bicycle infrastructure and education programs. Notable projects include the completion of the Local Road Safety Plan, construction of a new bike and pedestrian connection between Pole Line Road and Olive Drive, and the enforcement of Assembly Bill 413, which aims to improve safety by enhancing sightlines at intersections. The City has also hosted events such as the Loopalooza community ride, bike rodeos at elementary schools, and collaborative scavenger hunts with UC Davis.

Ongoing and future projects include development of a new Active Transportation Plan through a Caltrans grant, construction of a protected cycle track on Cowell Boulevard, an updated bike map, and improvements along 14th Street. The City is also finalizing the Arlington and Russell roundabout, which will include expanded bicycle and pedestrian features.

The League is expected to announce final award decisions in December 2025. For more information about Davis’s bicycle history and its original Platinum designation, visit www.cityofdavis.org/about-davis/history-symbols/first-bicycle-lanes-in-davis.

