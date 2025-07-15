COURT HEARING: Judge Denies Bail for Teen Accused in Rape Case Despite No Prior Record or Flight Risk

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By: Lanae Flores, Angana Gurung, Carmen Miranda, Ellianah Yang

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco judge, Michael Rhoads, denied bail Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court for an 18-year-old in custody on charges of rape in concert.

The decision came despite arguments from Defense Attorney Jeffrey Hayden, who emphasized the accused was not the one who committed the crime but was only present, and noted his clean record and minimal risk to public safety. The families of both the accused and the victim were present in court.

Hayden filed a motion for bail and also sought to declare the attached arrest warrant. He asked Judge Rhoads to consider electronic monitoring and house arrest for the accused.

The accused had just turned 18 years old and, prior to his arrest, was licensed to work as a security guard, a job that required a clean record, Hayden said.

Hayden also noted the incident in question occurred just two weeks before the accused’s 18th birthday.

Deputy District Attorney Michelle Brass described the case as serious and argued the accused posed a public safety risk.

Brass stated that both alcohol and marijuana were present during the incident and, while the accused may not have committed the assault, he was allegedly present and was reported to have said, “be quiet, relax.”

Hayden argued the accused and the victim do not reside near each other and added that someone present in court had offered to serve as a legal guardian and supervise the accused under home detention.

After hearing both sides, Judge Rhoads denied the request for bail and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 28, 2025, in an open conference.

Categories:

Tags: