Death Sentence Affirmed for Timothy Fletcher in 2009 Murder Case

By Maya Farshoukh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On July 17, 2025, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the death sentence of Timothy W. Fletcher for the 2009 murder of Helen Googe, marking the conclusion of a 16-year legal battle that included a resentencing under Florida’s evolving capital punishment laws.

In an opinion written in Timothy W. Fletcher v. State of Florida by Justice Francis, the court rejected all nine arguments raised by Fletcher’s appellate team, including claims about improper jury instructions, the constitutionality of Florida’s death penalty system, and the admission of victim impact statements.

As detailed in the opinion, the case stems from Fletcher’s jailbreak with cellmate Doni Ray Brown, during which they targeted Googe, Fletcher’s grandfather’s ex-wife, believing she kept large sums of money in her home.

Court records from the original trial show Fletcher and Brown bound the 72-year-old woman with phone cords, attempted to force her to open a safe, and ultimately strangled her after a prolonged struggle.

Forensic evidence presented at trial showed Googe suffered fractured larynx bones from manual strangulation, with Fletcher’s DNA found under her fingernails from defensive wounds.

According to the ruling, Fletcher initially received a death sentence in 2012 but won resentencing in 2016 after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Hurst decision required unanimous jury recommendations for capital punishment.

The resentencing records show that in 2022, a new jury unanimously recommended death after finding four aggravating factors, including that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

The trial judge merged two aggravators but upheld the recommendation, noting Fletcher’s greater culpability than Brown, who received life imprisonment.

In the appeal, Fletcher’s attorneys argued the prosecutor improperly characterized his antisocial personality disorder diagnosis during closing arguments, suggesting it wasn’t mitigating evidence.

The opinion notes that while the trial judge sustained an objection and issued a curative instruction, the Supreme Court found no reversible error, noting the lower court ultimately considered the diagnosis as mitigation in sentencing.

Regarding the jury’s verdict form, the court also rejected Fletcher’s claim that jurors engaged in “reverse nullification” by marking “no” on a verdict form question about whether any mitigating circumstances existed — despite hearing extensive testimony about Fletcher’s traumatic childhood, substance abuse, and mental health issues.

Justice Francis wrote that verdict forms alone don’t prove jurors disregarded instructions, especially when the judge independently weighed all mitigation evidence.

The decision also dismissed other claims, including challenges to Florida’s elimination of proportionality reviews in death penalty cases, the admission of emotional statements from Googe’s family members, the constitutionality of Florida’s capital sentencing aggravators, and the lack of a specific jury instruction about Fletcher’s level of participation in the murder.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Labarga reiterated his dissent from recent precedents abandoning proportionality reviews and the circumstantial evidence rule but agreed these issues didn’t warrant overturning Fletcher’s sentence.

“In this appeal of Fletcher’s death sentence, I agree that the sweeping elimination of the circumstantial evidence rule in criminal cases does not support his challenge to the constitutionality of Florida’s death penalty,” Labarga said.

The final portion of the court’s opinion confirms that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision leaves intact one of Florida’s most consequential death penalty cases post-Hurst, involving a defendant who committed murder while escaping custody.

With appellate options exhausted, Fletcher now joins Florida’s death row population, unless granted clemency.

