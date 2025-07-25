Amid Deportations, Volunteers Provide Crucial Support to Immigrants

SEATTLE — Amid a surge in deportations this year, volunteers from a range of backgrounds are showing up at immigration courts to support at-risk immigrants, according to a recent AP News article.

These volunteers offer both emotional and logistical help, while also bearing witness and amplifying migrants’ stories.

Their mobilization responds to a federal strategy that dismisses immigration cases and detains migrants outside courthouses.

President Trump’s deportation campaign has increasingly targeted Democrat-led cities and states, spurring volunteer action in those areas.

“Being here makes people feel they are remembered and recognized,” said Robby Rohr, a retired nonprofit director and regular volunteer. “It’s such a bureaucratic and confusing process. We try to help them through it.”

According to AP News, volunteers have been escorting people after immigration hearings, particularly those at risk of being detained by masked ICE agents outside the courtroom.

These encounters can be especially frightening for migrants, as ICE can place them in fast-track deportation proceedings regardless of prior efforts to pursue legal status.

Detention also makes it harder for individuals to access legal counsel.

The escorts are meant to protect migrants from potential harassment and detainment. Some volunteers film ICE arrests in courthouse hallways, hoping to share the stories online and raise awareness.

Others distribute flyers in Spanish and English to inform people of their legal rights.

Volunteers also assist families with staying connected, which can be critical, as detainment often separates families with little notice, AP News reported.

Brianna Garcia, a college student from El Paso and current volunteer, spoke about her role at court hearings.

“We escort people so they’re not harassed and help people memorize important phone numbers, since their belongings are confiscated by ICE,” she said.

The diverse group of volunteers shows a growing backlash against President Trump’s deportation campaign, demonstrating a grassroots effort in strong support of at-risk immigrants.

