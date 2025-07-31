Opinion: Red States Grapple with Affordability Crisis as Sprawl Hits Its Limits

Key points:

Housing affordability crisis is no longer limited to coastal blue states.

Metro Atlanta sees net domestic migration go negative for the first time.

Red-state cities need to invest in transit and legalize multi-family housing.

For the past two decades, the dominant narrative in America’s housing debate has centered around coastal blue states. California, New York, and Massachusetts became poster children for the housing affordability crisis, with sky-high rents, restrictive zoning, and entrenched local opposition to new development. In contrast, many red-state metros prided themselves on being the antidote: affordable, accessible, and perpetually growing.

But that narrative is breaking down—and fast.

In a recent column, Nobel Prize–winning economist Paul Krugman pointed to a quietly alarming development: for the first time since records have been kept, metro Atlanta saw net domestic migration go negative. The city that once symbolized the promise of Sunbelt growth—the dream of a backyard, a driveway, and an affordable mortgage—is starting to falter.

The reasons? Affordability and traffic. And underneath both is something more fundamental: the physical and economic limits of sprawl.

Atlanta, like much of the Southeast and Southwest, has historically relied on horizontal growth to meet housing demand. When prices rose, developers simply pushed farther out, carving new subdivisions into cheap farmland and forest. This model kept housing relatively affordable for decades, even as places like San Francisco and Boston priced out the middle class. But sprawl has a cost, and in Atlanta, those costs are coming due.

Today, according to Consumer Affairs, Atlanta ranks as the fifth worst metro area in the country for traffic congestion—worse than New York City, despite having barely a third of New York’s population. Commute times are just as long in both cities, averaging 31 minutes, but the reasons are very different. In New York, density and transit allow millions to live and work in close proximity. In Atlanta, sprawl means longer distances, and a near-total reliance on cars to get anywhere.

As Krugman notes with tongue-in-cheek precision, New York benefits from two “cutting-edge technologies”: the train and the elevator. Subways, buses, and commuter rail move millions through the region each day, while apartment buildings enable dense, walkable neighborhoods. These are the same technologies that make it possible to support high population growth without sending congestion or housing costs into the stratosphere.

Atlanta, by contrast, has underinvested in transit and often bans multi-family housing in large swaths of its metro area. That means more driving, more traffic, and more land consumed just to keep up with demand. But now, with congestion worsening and sprawl pushing farther into exurban territory, the model is buckling.

And it’s not just Atlanta. Cities like Nashville, Charlotte, Austin, and Phoenix—all darlings of the post-pandemic migration wave—are experiencing rapid price growth and worsening traffic. In Texas, once known for its abundant housing supply, cities like Dallas and Houston are seeing double-digit rent hikes. In Florida, housing affordability has become a dominant political issue. Even Boise and Salt Lake City are grappling with rising homelessness and local pushback against new development.

What’s happening? The core of the issue is that sprawl, once limitless, has limits. Roads fill up. Commutes become unbearable. And eventually, sprawling farther means living so far from jobs, schools, and amenities that the advantage of being in a major metro is lost.

This creates a new kind of crisis for red-state cities. For years, they used California and New York as cautionary tales: “Don’t regulate like them,” the thinking went, “and housing will stay cheap.” But now they are facing a painful realization. Deregulation isn’t enough if cities refuse to allow density or invest in alternatives to car-centric development.

Ironically, some of the very same forces that make it easier to build in red states—looser environmental review, weaker tenant protections, and lower construction costs—are being neutralized by outdated zoning laws and cultural resistance to urbanism. In large parts of metro Atlanta, building duplexes or apartments is still illegal.

In Tennessee and Texas, state governments have preempted local attempts to build more densely or fund transit. In Florida, the political backlash against urban planning has reached the point where housing policy is being shaped more by ideology than practicality.

The result is a convergence. Red-state cities, once havens for affordable growth, are beginning to resemble their coastal counterparts—not in density, but in dysfunction. Prices are rising. Traffic is worsening. And local governments are struggling to adapt.

The lesson here isn’t that blue states had it right all along. Coastal cities still suffer from exclusionary zoning, litigation-driven delays, and a thicket of contradictory housing policies. But they’ve at least begun to reckon with the problem. California’s ADU laws, New York’s push for office conversions, and Oregon’s elimination of single-family-only zoning are examples of long-overdue reform efforts—however imperfect.

Red states need to begin their own reckoning. That means legalizing multi-family housing in cities and suburbs. It means investing in transit, even in places that have long been skeptical of it. It means thinking beyond sprawl, beyond the fantasy that every household can live on a quarter-acre lot with a two-car garage and still have a short commute.

We’re heading toward a future where the red-state model of growth hits a wall—literally and figuratively. Atlanta’s migration numbers are a warning. The old toolkit won’t solve the new crisis.

If we don’t want the entire country to become California without the scenery or the safety net, we need to rethink what growth means—and how cities can thrive without choking on their own expansion.

Because the affordability crisis is no longer just a blue-state problem. It’s an American one.

