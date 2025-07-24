Court Watch: San Francisco Man Pleads Guilty to Gun Charges, Faces Up to Three Years

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — On Tuesday, a San Francisco man appeared before Judge Harry Jacobs, sitting in for Judge Kenneth Wine, in Department 11.

The accused faced six charges related to illegal possession of a firearm and associated equipment.

Represented by Will Helvestine, the accused pleaded guilty to all counts and accepted a plea deal offered by the District Attorney, which includes a sentence ranging from six months to three years in county jail.

Judge Jacobs directed Helvestine to read the terms of the agreement into the record, which included one year in county jail with the possibility of transfer to state prison, compliance with adult probation treatment plans, submission to DNA collection, adherence to all laws, and consent to warrantless property searches.

The defendant was also permanently barred from possessing any weapons or related items such as body armor or magazines, all of which must be relinquished.

He also faces up to $5,000 in fines and fees.

The defendant agreed to the terms of the plea deal.

He was informed of the constitutional rights he was waiving, including the right to confront and cross-examine his accusers, to compel witnesses to testify on his behalf, and to remain silent.

After confirming the defendant understood the consequences of the plea, Judge Jacobs found a factual basis and accepted the plea, entering guilty findings on all counts.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2025, in Department 11.

