UC Davis Admits Record Number of Students for Fall 2025

UC Davis has offered undergraduate admission to 55,739 students for fall 2025, including a record-breaking 45,963 first-year applicants, marking a 10.4% increase over last year, according to data released by the University of California on July 28.

This year’s total represents an 8.6% increase in admissions offers compared to fall 2024. In addition to the record first-year offers, 9,776 students were admitted as transfers, a 0.8% increase from the previous cycle. Of the total admitted, 34,088 are California residents, a 1.7% rise from last year.

The campus received a record 120,131 applications and admitted approximately 46.3% of applicants. The university expects between 9,750 and 9,800 new undergraduates to enroll this fall.

The admitted cohort includes students from all 57 California counties with a high school, all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, five U.S. territories, and 104 countries. For first-year and transfer admissions combined, 25,677 students were admitted from California high schools and 8,411 from California community colleges. An additional 13,225 international students and 8,426 U.S. out-of-state students were also offered admission.

Of the total admitted, 61.1% are California residents. According to the university, California residents tend to accept offers at a higher rate than their out-of-state and international peers and are therefore expected to comprise a larger share of the enrolled class.

Among California first-year admits, 4.0% identified as African American, 0.6% as American Indian, 28.1% as Hispanic or Latino, 0.2% as Pacific Islander, 41.5% as Asian American, 21.0% as White, and 4.4% did not report a race or ethnicity. Among U.S. domestic transfer admits from California community colleges, 5.0% were African American, 0.8% American Indian, 26.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.3% Pacific Islander, 37.8% Asian American, 27.2% White, and 2.4% unknown.

First-generation college students made up 34.6% of California residents admitted as first-year students and 42.9% of California community college transfer admits. Low-income students represented 34.2% of California first-year admits and 46.5% of community college transfer admits.

UC Davis expects total fall 2025 enrollment—including undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, as well as interns and residents—across all locations to be about 40,900. The university also monitors a three-quarter average enrollment to manage growth under the 2018 Long Range Development Plan, which sets a target of 39,000 students at the Davis campus. That average has remained steady at about 36,500 over the last six years.

