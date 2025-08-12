Study Finds Test-Optional Admissions Policies Can Boost Diversity, But Results Depend on Institutional Priorities

By Vanguard Staff

Universities that have eliminated standardized test requirements for admissions in recent years generally experienced gains in diversity in their student bodies, according to research by the University of California, Davis. But if the universities also faced recent financial shortfalls or enrollment declines, or continued to prioritize quantitative academic criteria such as test scores and class rank, these gains in diversity diminished or disappeared.

The study, “Same Policy, No Standardized Outcome: How Admissions Values and Institutional Priorities Shape the Effect of Test-Optional Policies on Campus Diversity,” was published in the American Sociological Review on Aug. 11.

“Although test-optional admissions policies are often adopted with the assumption that they will broaden access to underrepresented minority groups, the effectiveness of these policies in increasing student diversity appears to depend on existing admissions values and institutional priorities at the university,” said Greta Hsu, co-author of the paper and a UC Davis professor in the Graduate School of Management who studies organizational behavior.

Hsu co-authored the paper with Amanda Sharkey of the University of Notre Dame.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 1,500 public and private four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities in the United States between 2003 and 2019. More than 200 of those universities eliminated standardized test requirements during that time.

Some universities, such as the University of California, are currently “test-blind” and do not consider test scores at all. Others make them optional. Students can decide whether to submit scores and must weigh whether doing so will help or hurt their application when tests are optional, Hsu said.

The data did not include the period after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when more colleges dropped testing requirements and altered enrollment processes because of changes in high school education, the lack of test centers and other issues.

During the years analyzed, the racial and ethnic makeup of college campuses shifted. Students identifying as white decreased from 68% to 53%. Those identifying as Black, Hispanic or Native American increased from 19% to 28%. Students identifying as Asian or Asian American increased from 6% to 8%.

Standardized tests have been widely used to assess college readiness since the 1950s. But concerns have grown over the years — beginning in the 1980s and especially more recently — that the testing is flawed and exhibits racial and income-based inequities. Critics argue that access to test preparation tutors and materials favors students with the resources to pay for them.

The study found that colleges giving significant weight to test scores — even if they are not required — saw no significant increase in underrepresented student enrollment for three years after changing their testing policy. In contrast, colleges giving less weight to test scores saw a 2% increase in underrepresented student enrollment during the same period. The researchers noted that additional recruitment efforts and individual university initiatives could affect those numbers, but those factors were not part of the study.

The researchers also looked at whether colleges were facing financial or enrollment shortfalls when they adopted test-optional policies. Colleges under those pressures were less likely to see meaningful increases in minority student representation after going test optional.

“It is important to recognize that college and university environments, like most complex organizations, face multiple competing pressures,” Hsu said. “Actions and policies aimed at responding to each of these pressures can, at times, work at cross-purposes with one another.”

