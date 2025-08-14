WASHINGTON, D.C. – Although President Trump recently invoked the Home Rule Act to federalize the Metropolitan Police Department and deploy the National Guard—citing a “rising crime emergency”—new data tell a different story of a capital in decline rather than crisis. The Council on Criminal Justice Mid‑Year 2025 Crime Trends brief, released this July, finds that crime in Washington has steadily fallen in eight key categories, from homicide to carjacking, continuing a downward trajectory dating to the summer of 2023 and extending through June 2025

In 2024, violent crime in D.C. hit a 30‑year low, with a 35 % drop overall. Homicides fell 32 %, armed carjackings plummeted 53 %, assaults with dangerous weapons dropped 27 %, and burglaries reached their lowest levels in decades, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office analysis of Metropolitan Police data Department of Justice. A Center for American Progress review of MPD figures adds that, compared with 2023, homicides declined 32 %, violent crime fell 40 %, all crime categories dropped 14 %, property crime decreased 11 %, and carjackings declined nearly 50 % in 2024—reductions observed across all eight wards of the city

More broadly, CCJ data show that across 42 major U.S. cities, homicides and several other serious offenses, including gun assaults and carjackings, declined in the first half of 2025—continuing nationwide downward trends that began in 2022, according to Stateline. At the national level, the FBI confirms violent crime fell 4.5 % in 2024, with murder down nearly 15 %, robbery down almost 9 %, and property crime down over 8 %—marking the lowest property crime rate since 1961

Despite the significant crime reductions, President Trump has maintained that crime in D.C. is out of control, even equating its murder rate with cities like Bogotá and Mexico City—a claim widely disputed by legal experts and media fact‑checkers. Trump has also sought to extend federal control of D.C.’s police force beyond the 30‑day emergency limit, offering a potential national emergency as a workaround, though his proposal faces skepticism from critics and lawmakers.

City officials have pushed back. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Council have questioned the necessity of federal intervention, pointing to the dramatic declines in violent crime and warning against politicized overreach . Meanwhile, more modest measures—including a tightened youth curfew beginning at 11 p.m. and extended pre‑trial detention policies—were enacted by the D.C. Council in July 2025 to help sustain gains in public safety.

In sum, the data from the Council on Criminal Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, MPD, and national agencies illustrate a capital that is becoming safer—not more dangerous. Yet the federal response, grounded in assertions of crisis, runs counter to the evidence of a steep and sustained crime decline.

Categories:

Tags: