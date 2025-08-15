Davis City Council to Approve Daryel Dunston as New City Manager

The Davis City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve the hiring of Daryel Dunston as the new city manager.

Dunston according to the staff report has almost two decades of professional experience in local government, most recently serving as an Assistant City Manager for the City of Santa Rosa, overseeing the departments of Planning & Economic Development, Housing and Community Services, Information Technology, City Clerk, and code enforcement operations.

Prior to that, he served in multiple capacities with the City of Oakland, “including Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Vice Mayor, Senior Planner in the Human Services Department, Operations Section Chief within Oakland’s Emergency Operations Center during height of the COVID-19 pandemic and Oakland’s inaugural Homelessness Administrator in the Office of the City Administrator. His past experience also includes time as an Assistant Fire Marshall and Firefighter/EMT for the Prince George’s County Fire Department in Maryland and a senior director in the Community Impact Department at the San Francisco Foundation.”

He holds a degree from the University of Virginia and a Master of Public Affairs from the UC Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy.

He was noted as one of the North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 in 2023!

The staff report notes that the base salary for the City Manager will be $288,452.74, with an effective date of September 15, 2025.

The total cost for the City Manager position is funded in the fiscal year (FY) 2025/26 Budget at $456,077. The ongoing annual total cost of Mr. Dunston’s contract is $422,755.

According to an email from Jenny Tan, the city’s Director of Community Engagement, the Davis City Council will vote on the contract for Daryel Dunston to become the new City Manager of Davis during the Council meeting on Aug. 19 (Item 5), with a start date of Sept. 15.

The City of Davis will provide a full press release once Council has voted on Aug. 19. The press release will include Daryel’s photo and background and quotes from each Councilmember.

