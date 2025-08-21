Housing Reform Bill SB 79 Gains Support in Long Beach and Across California

Senator Scott Wiener – SB 79 – generated image

Key points:

California lawmakers consider Senate Bill 79 to lower housing costs.

SB 79 requires cities to allow more housing near transit stops.

Families in LA County spend over $14,000 annually on transportation costs.

LONG BEACH — As California lawmakers weigh Senate Bill 79, local advocates in Long Beach are making the case that the measure is critical to lowering housing costs and aligning state transit investments with affordable housing.

SB 79, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, would require cities to allow more housing near transit stops, including mid-rise apartments within a half-mile of rail stations and frequent bus lines. The bill has already cleared the Senate and is moving through the Assembly with final votes expected in early September.

Supporters say the bill directly addresses the state’s affordability crisis. A commentary in the Signal Tribune from members of Everybody’s Long Beach, a grassroots organization, argues that exclusionary rules have made it nearly impossible to build affordable apartments and starter homes near public transit.

“Too many hardworking people from all walks of life are being priced out of the neighborhoods they helped to build,” the group wrote, stressing that SB 79 would help reverse this trend.

The authors pointed to the Wardlow Station on the Metro A Line as an example of wasted public investment. Despite millions in state funding for improvements, the station received a failing grade in a statewide study due to its lack of nearby housing and jobs. A UCLA study cited in the op-ed found that for every $230 monthly rent increase near transit, ridership drops by 22 percent.

Statewide leaders have echoed similar concerns. “California’s disconnect between our public transit investments and our housing policies is failing our communities — and we urgently need reform,” wrote Reps. Laura Friedman and Scott Peters in a joint commentary.

Housing advocates also point to the broader economic stakes. Tracy Hernandez, CEO of the New California Coalition, wrote that “when workers can’t afford to live near their jobs, businesses lose talent to other regions. And eventually, businesses themselves move.” She noted that since 2018, more than 100 corporate headquarters have left Los Angeles, many relocating to Texas.

Hernandez highlighted research showing that 75 percent of employers say housing costs affect worker retention, forcing companies to raise wages beyond sustainable levels. “These expensive fixes increase operating costs without solving the underlying problem,” she wrote.

Housing costs in Los Angeles County are now among the highest in the nation. Hernandez noted that housing accounts for 77.6 percent of median income in L.A. compared to 39.6 percent in Austin. A family of four earning $111,000 is considered “low income” in L.A., a level that elsewhere might be squarely middle class. While Austin’s talent pool grows by 4.1 percent a year, L.A.’s has shrunk by 0.2 percent.

For workers and families, the consequences are personal and costly. Monica Rivera, a real estate sales manager and chair of the Gateway Cities chapter of Abundant Housing LA, described how families are displaced to the edges of the region and face long, exhausting commutes.

“Thousands of Angelenos are stuck with costly, exhausting commutes because they can’t afford to live near their jobs, burning through more than $14,000 a year on transportation — much of it on car payments, gas and maintenance,” she wrote in CalMatters.

Rivera added that her niece once woke up at 3 a.m. to take four buses to class at Rio Hondo College, and her younger sister at Cal State Long Beach sometimes paid $50 to $60 each way for rideshares due to poor transit access from home. “In L.A. County, families earning the median income of $88,000 can’t afford sky-high rent, much less a median home price approaching $1 million,” she wrote.

Supporters of SB 79 argue the measure would deliver not only affordability but also climate and transportation benefits. Households near transit spend about 40 percent less per year on transportation, according to the Mineta Transportation Institute at San Jose State University. Studies show that families living near reliable transit drive nearly 50 percent fewer miles than those in car-dependent neighborhoods.

Advocates also stress that California has already invested billions in new transit infrastructure, including upgrades to the Metro A Line and expansions of the D Line to Century City and Westwood. Yet these investments risk being undermined without corresponding housing near stations. Friedman and Peters wrote that “by building housing near transit stops, we provide a greater return on investment for taxpayers, as farebox returns improve with increased ridership.”

Examples of successful transit-oriented housing already exist. In Long Beach, the Midtown Specific Plan enabled The 101, a 52-unit permanent supportive housing project located within walking distance of the Pacific Coast Highway station. The development will provide stability for families, help seniors avoid displacement, and allow workers to remain close to their jobs.

SB 79 builds on earlier reforms like AB 2097, which eliminated parking minimums for new developments near transit. Together, these measures are intended to reduce development costs and make building housing more feasible.

Despite widespread support from pro-housing groups such as California YIMBY, the bill has faced opposition from some local governments and slow-growth advocates who argue it threatens local control and neighborhood character. But supporters counter that SB 79 still leaves cities flexibility over design and affordability standards while requiring them to permit more homes near transit hubs.

“Today is a landmark moment — for California, for the YIMBY movement, and for everyone fighting to keep the California Dream alive,” said Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY, after SB 79 cleared the Assembly Local Government Committee last month. “With the Assembly Local Government Committee advancing SB 79, the Legislature just brought us one big step closer to making California more affordable for everyone.”

Hanlon described the bill as the culmination of years of advocacy. “SB 79 is the product of seven years of listening, learning, and adapting,” he said. “We’ve worked with local and state leaders, community advocates, builders, and others to craft a smart, flexible policy that can work in communities across the state. This bill proves that we can tackle the housing crisis with both urgency and nuance.”

If enacted, SB 79 would legalize increased housing density in areas currently off-limits to development due to restrictive local zoning. Housing would be allowed within a half-mile radius of high-frequency transit corridors, including BART, Caltrain, LA Metro Rail and rapid bus lines.

California is not alone in pursuing such reforms. States like New Jersey, Colorado and Utah already encourage housing near transit, and Washington is considering similar legislation. Cities in Maryland, Texas and Florida are also aligning transit investments with housing access.

Hernandez wrote that “state legislators must pass SB 79 or risk economic decline as other metropolitan areas permanently capture the next generation of businesses and workers.”

Friedman and Peters put it more bluntly: “We can no longer invest billions on public transportation while artificially constraining who gets to live close enough to use it.”

If SB 79 passes the Assembly, it will head to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has supported similar housing streamlining measures but has not yet taken a position on the bill.

