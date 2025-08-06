Opinion: We’re in a Housing Crisis

Key points:
- A housing crisis exists when supply doesn’t meet demand in desired neighborhoods.
- Housing affordability shouldn’t be assessed across entire metropolitan areas, but individual neighborhoods.
- Increasing housing supply is a necessary condition for achieving affordability.
We’re in a housing crisis. Say it again until it sinks in. And while that may sound like a slogan, it’s a measurable, definable fact.
For example, according to The YIMBY Manifesto, a housing crisis exists “when there is a shortage of housing in the places where people would like to live.”
It’s a simple concept with enormous consequences: when housing supply doesn’t meet demand in the neighborhoods people need or prefer to live in, prices rise and access shrinks—particularly for low- and moderate-income renters.
Some have pushed back against this framing.
For example, in the often cited counter-example, Schwartz and McClure (2024) argued that housing affordability should be assessed across entire metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), rather than individual neighborhoods or submarkets.
They suggest that, because cheaper housing exists somewhere within most MSAs, the crisis is overstated. Their claim rests on the idea that affordability concerns are largely a result of preference—people wanting to live in expensive neighborhoods—rather than a structural failure of supply.
They’re right about one thing: you could move to those cheaper areas.
They’re wrong that people will.
There is a reason for that that seems to go unrecognized here: the suggestion ignores real and present constraints.
Many people live where they do out of necessity—not completely by choice. If you don’t own a car, or if you’re already rent-burdened, moving far away from work, services, or public transportation isn’t just inconvenient—it’s impossible.
The market may offer “affordable” options far from job centers, but that affordability evaporates when you factor in long commutes, auto expenses, or the social and emotional costs of dislocation. And it evaporates because the fact of the matter is that jobs and housing are largely inseparable.
More importantly, Schwartz and McClure’s paper misses a key point: a surplus of housing in one area doesn’t offset the shortage in another, particularly when the shortage is in high-opportunity, transit-rich, or job-dense neighborhoods.
The underlying theory—that aggregate affordability across a region is enough—has been debated and largely rejected by other housing scholars.
As Alexander Hermann and Whitney Airgood-Obrycki at Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies pointed out in their 2024 analysis, a failure to fully account for household formation has contributed to underestimating the true demand for housing.
They note that an increasing share of younger adults are continuing to live with their parents well into adulthood, not by choice but because of affordability constraints. When people can’t afford to move out and form new households, it suppresses demand on paper while hiding the true scale of unmet need.
It’s not about preference but rather actual structural barriers.
Estimates vary, but some studies now indicate that the U.S. may be short as many as 20 million homes nationwide. That figure comes not just from population growth, but from the cumulative effect of decades of underbuilding—especially in cities and neighborhoods where demand is strongest.
The YIMBY Manifesto outlines what happens when supply fails to keep up: “When we don’t build enough housing, we drive up prices and push people out.”
In markets like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and increasingly smaller cities like Sacramento and Austin, the consequences are visible every day—teachers, service workers, nurses, and city employees commuting from hours away because they can no longer afford to live near their jobs.
The research backs this up.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) noted in a recent evidence review that “increasing housing supply moderates price pressures.”
While no one claims new construction alone will solve every housing problem, the academic consensus has coalesced around the basic truth that increasing supply is a necessary—if insufficient—condition for achieving affordability.
Yet some local debates still hinge on whether a housing crisis exists at all.
In conversations over the past year, we’ve encountered variations of the same argument: that high rents are simply a matter of demand, that if people just moved to less popular areas or settled for less space, the problem would resolve itself.
But this mindset fails to address the structural forces of exclusion: zoning rules that prohibit apartments in wealthy neighborhoods, parking mandates that drive up costs, minimum lot sizes that restrict density, and regulatory delays that block shovel-ready housing.
In short, people aren’t priced out by accident—they’re priced out by design.
If we want to address the crisis, cities must take bold and evidence-based action. That starts with streamlining permitting for housing in the places where people want and need to live most. It means liberalizing zoning codes, especially in high-opportunity neighborhoods. It requires removing parking mandates and minimum lot size rules that make infill housing financially infeasible. And it means investing in transit and pedestrian infrastructure so that car ownership is no longer a necessity for accessing jobs, schools, and services.
None of this is a silver bullet. Nor is it in opposition to social housing initiatives. In fact, these reforms complement public investment by reducing land and construction costs and expanding access to more types of housing across income levels.
Too often, energy is wasted litigating whether the crisis exists—rather than organizing around solutions. That only delays progress and fractures coalitions that should be working together to build better, fairer cities.
It’s time to move beyond that. We have the tools. We have the research. And, increasingly, we have the political will.
Let’s build it all. Build because it’s what the evidence demands. Build even more because the people who need it most are still waiting.
17 comments
Again, one of the primary problems with this argument is that you’re not going to make housing prices the same “everywhere” no matter what is built. That’s ALWAYS been true – even before zoning laws, for example, went into effect.
Places like Nob Hill and Pacific Heights was/is where wealthier people live in San Francisco, for example. And that was true as soon as the Gold Rush started. And the (Excelsior?) district is where less-wealthy people live. The outer avenues is where “middle class” people have traditionally lived.
And yet, the entire city is probably more expensive than Daly City, on average. And Daly City is more expensive than Stockton (but is cheaper than San Mateo).
Nothing to do with zoning, etc.
Locally, Spring Lake is cheaper than Davis, and is an easy commute to UCD. In fact, it’s easier and more direct to UCD than it is from many neighborhoods WITHIN Davis. And there’s not a darn thing that anyone in Davis can do about that.
1,600 more housing units on the way, at the planned technology park – which is a straight shot down Highway 113 to UCD.
Even within Davis, prices aren’t the same everywhere.
Housing shortage my arse.
“Again, one of the primary problems with this argument is that you’re not going to make housing prices the same “everywhere” no matter what is built. That’s ALWAYS been true – even before zoning laws, for example, went into effect.”
That’s a strawman argument. Not one person, publication, or group has argued that. Not one.
Your entire article notes that prices are higher where people “want to” live, which usually has to do with jobs.
And those are the areas that get developed FIRST. Those areas will ALWAYS be more-expensive than more-distant areas, and those with less money will ALWAYS look for areas where they get more for their money.
Knights Landing is cheaper than Woodland, by the way – for the same reason.
Now, if you REALLY want to even-things out, allow jobs to leave (as was occurring anyway, in regard to the California Exodus). That’s going to be far more-effective in regard to your social justice concerns.
But even that won’t fully “even out prices” – since this basic condition occurs EVERYWHERE in the world.
Bangkok is more expensive than some small village in the middle of that country, as well. Do you think they have a lot of zoning laws or NIMBY’s in Bangkok, causing problems?
My guess is that anywhere near downtown Houston (the land of “no zoning”) is more-expensive than areas which are farther away from THAT downtown.
If you are trying to infer from that that someone is arguing that all markets must be the same thing your inference is completely wrong
Thought I was pretty clear, in regard to the impact that “different” housing prices have – since it’s the same one that you and the YIMBYs make.
People choose areas where they get more for their money, and that’s not going to change. At least, those with less money. (Especially those with families/young children.)
Now, if you and the YIMBYs started to actually DISCOURAGE housing in far-flung locations, that might achieve your stated goal (to force them into expensive density). But that’s not what the YIMBYs do.
Yes there are a lot of mitigating factors concerning housing desirability, affordability and markets. As they say; Real Estate is all about location, location, location…..meaning local factors are the more significant factors for housing affordability in local markets.
In THIS local market; I’d say Spring Lake or North, North Davis pretty much disproves: “A housing crisis exists when supply doesn’t meet demand in desired neighborhoods. Housing affordability shouldn’t be assessed across entire metropolitan areas, but individual neighborhoods.” Or if you build a nice enough and affordable alternative; people will choose to live there if it’s a viable housing solution.
I think the definition of crisis is pretty broad here, and I would personally frame it very differently.
When you have a housing market (on a city-wide basis) where you dont have sufficient housing that is affordable to a large number of people working WITHIN that city, then you have a crisis. ( this allows compensation for “prevailing wage” etc)
Its not that we need to make it so that home prices in places like lake alhambra are affordable to all. Its okay to have “expensive neighborhoods.”
But to not have homes or apartments that are affordable ( per the 30% rule) in your city for a large number of people working IN your city… THAT is a crisis.
In Davis that describes at LEAST 10,000 people ( If you assume that half of our 23,000 incoming commuters are commuting by choice rather than necessity)
There is no defending the position that there isnt a crisis. Its not credible, this article shouldnt be even necessary.
We have a state-wide crisis that is driving out-migration, that is a fact, its documented well. We also have a regional crisis as demonstrated by the premium on housing prices that you get in Davis as compared to woodland and Dixon etc to show that the crisis is ESPECIALLY ACUTE here in Davis.
But lets be careful about this definition please… because when you have a housing affordability crisis, you dont “solve it” by building more high priced housing. Houses =/= housing. Even a dual-income household of two starting-level DJUSD teachers wont be able to afford to live in village farms at the prices those homes are going to command, and so much is being made of that development to “support our schools”. Its all a fantasy and people need to check the math.
We need to wake up both to the crisis and to the reality that NONE of the proposed developments are actually going to fix it. We need a different plan all together.
Tim Keller says: “In Davis that describes at LEAST 10,000 people ( If you assume that half of our 23,000 incoming commuters are commuting by choice rather than necessity).”
Those people are NOT working “in Davis”.
In general, a primary reason for a disconnect between an average salary vs. what is needed to buy a house is due to older generations, who haven’t yet died-off – while the world around them changed (e.g., Silicon Valley).
As they die off (or move-out), they’re replaced by high wage workers.
This (the “change”) is ENTIRELY due to “economic development” of the type that YOU advocate for on land outside of Davis (e.g., DISC).
Anecdotally, I’ve heard from people who are increasingly-questioning this type of displacement. (Then again, the existing homeowners and/or their heirs might not mind “cashing out”).
There’s an effort right now to totally eliminate capital gains on the sale of a house (beyond what the government already allows). But once heirs get the property (or any other asset, I believe), it receives a stepped-up basis (no capital gains tax), regardless.
One thing that is both interesting and helpful – there is broad consensus (not universal consensus mind you) that there is a crisis – there is broad debate and discussion on how to solve it.
There isn’t even “broad consensus” of what is meant by “housing crisis”, though it seems that a more-accurate description is “affordability crisis” (for some people). The same people who experience an “affordability crisis” regarding the rising cost of food, etc.
Perhaps the most-severe “housing crisis” is experienced by those who can no longer get insurance for their housing, and have to turn to the Fair Plan (at best). There are people in this state (and across the country) who are simply going without insurance. (Those people are indeed experiencing a “crisis” when their house burns down, is flooded, or swept-away by a tornado and they have no insurance.)
Another crisis is being experienced by those who are under-insured, and experience significant losses. (The Fair Plan, for example, isn’t going to cover the cost of replacing multi-million dollar houses that burned down in Pacific Palisades. (The Fair Plan apparently limits its payouts to $3 million – including personal property.)
But it’s not just the Fair Plan – millions of homeowners are “under-insured”.
I’ve seen examples/news reports where some people simply can’t afford to rebuild, even when they ARE insured.
“Opinion: We’re in a Housing Crisis”
Seriously, is this headline a joke?
Seriously, no.
I mean, I know you don’t consider the issue a joke. I found it amusing because this is rather the pinnacle summary headline for the main theme of the Vanguard for the last decade.
I basically reused the title of the YIMBY article and did it to be a bit punchy.
Well, I definitely feel punched ;-)
Alan states, “Seriously, is this headline a joke?”
I know, right?
It’s not a joke – it’s a way of life for David.
That, and advocating for criminals to get out of prison.