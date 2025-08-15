Man Faces Multiple Charges after Shooting at Oakland Police

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jesse Fahrner, 54, was charged Tuesday with five counts of attempted premeditated murder and two counts of felony child abuse, four days after allegedly shooting at Oakland police officers with a semi-automatic handgun. The charges were announced in a press release from Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson.

On Aug. 8, Oakland police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on West Grand Avenue. According to the DA’s office, Fahrner fired shots from inside a residence, “nearly hitting officers.” Authorities said an adult woman and two children were inside the home during the incident.

Fahrner faces five counts of attempted, willful, deliberate and premeditated murder of a police officer on duty, along with five additional counts of assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic weapon. He is also charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

An arraignment for Fahrner is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Department 112 at Oakland’s Wiley Manuel Courthouse.

