Court Watch: Mental Health Treatment Not Enough for Release, Judge Rules

VAN NUYS, Calif. — Judge Michael Jesic on Wednesday denied release for a man charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, ruling against his attorney’s argument that missed court dates were caused by mental health problems now resolved with treatment.

The man is facing a single charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Marissa Nelson, said this is his first case.

Nelson said her client was arrested on a bench warrant. After his arrest, she said, a doctor diagnosed him with psychosis symptoms.

Nelson added that her client’s symptoms were resolved with medication while in custody. She asked that he be released with a GPS monitor and on the condition that he continue taking his medication.

Judge Jesic noted that the man was previously released on his own recognizance twice, and bench warrants had to be issued both times.

Nelson explained that his failures to appear were due to his mental health issues. She argued that he would not miss court again because he is now receiving treatment and taking medication.

Judge Jesic said he did not believe the man would continue taking his medications out of custody and denied release.

Nelson then asked for bail to be reduced to $25,000 from $50,000. Jesic kept bail as set, stating that $50,000 was already low given that bench warrants had to be issued on two occasions.

A preliminary hearing on the possession charge is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. To learn make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: