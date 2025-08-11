Appeals Court Upholds Oklahoma Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a challenge to Oklahoma’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, a case brought by transgender youth, their families, and medical providers, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma.

The ACLU of Oklahoma said the ACLU, Lambda Legal, a group of family members, and medical providers sued the state over SB 613, which prohibits gender-affirming care for minors and imposes penalties on providers. SB 613 “threatens providers who violate the law with a felony conviction and discipline from their professional licensing boards,” the ACLU said.

The lawsuit argued that SB 613 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. It also challenged SB 3, which bans gender-affirming care at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and ties it to the hospital’s receipt of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, on the same constitutional and statutory grounds.

In Poe v. Drummond, the court rejected the ACLU’s argument that SB 613 constitutes discrimination against transgender youth under intermediate scrutiny. Circuit Judge Joel Carson ruled the law falls under rational basis scrutiny and does not discriminate “based on sex” because it targets individuals based on “age” and “medical” use.

Under rational basis scrutiny, the government must prove a law advances a “legitimate” state interest. Intermediate scrutiny, by contrast, requires proof of an “important” state interest. The Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute notes rational basis applies when “no fundamental rights or suspect classifications are at issue,” while intermediate scrutiny is often used in sex discrimination cases.

The ACLU also noted that the Oklahoma Legislature censured State Rep. Mauree Turner for “offering a protester the use of an office in the aftermath of an arrest.” According to The 19th News, the protester was arrested for allegedly throwing water at a state representative and a state trooper. Turner, the only openly nonbinary lawmaker in Oklahoma, said the protester was preparing to “turn themselves in” at the office and refused to apologize. They were removed from their committee assignments.

In his opinion, Carson cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in United States v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee’s SB 1 banning gender-affirming care for minors. In that ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote SB 1 met the rational basis standard and did not discriminate based on sex but rather on “age” and “diagnosis.”

Roberts wrote that the Equal Protection Clause does not resolve disagreements over “the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field,” adding that discretion on such matters should rest with the states.

