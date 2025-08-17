Allegations of Racism and Abuse of Power Plague Phoenix VA Police Department

Phoenix, AZ — The Concerned Citizens are alleging that the Phoenix Veterans Administration Police Department is plagued by “deep-seated corruption and abuse of power,” where supervisors accused of serious misconduct have been shielded by leadership while rank-and-file officers face aggressive discipline, strategic reassignments, and career-damaging actions.

They argue that the lack of accountability and depleting trust in the agency demand that the Office of Security Preparedness (OSP) and the Office of Security and Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division “launch a full investigation into these systemic failures.”

According to the group, a dangerous culture of “selective discipline, racially and gender-based retaliation, and institutional self-protection” has taken root in the Phoenix VA Police Department. The once professional law enforcement unit serving veterans has since “devolved into an environment where favoritism, retaliation, and fear” thrive rather than integrity, justice, or equal protection, the group reported.

The Concerned Citizens claim that Black and Hispanic officers have been disproportionately subjected to administrative reassignments, badge and credential removals, and internal investigations. These actions have occurred without due process or substantiated misconduct, while supervisory staff — including individuals with substantiated findings of misconduct — have been shielded, promoted to positions of power, or left entirely unaddressed, the group emphasized.

The selective discipline based on rank and race has been prevalent as administrative decisions presented as neutral have often been used as “strategic tools to isolate and discredit minority officers,” the Concerned Citizens claimed. Leadership is rarely impacted by these reassignments when the misconduct involves well-connected individuals, the group reported.

The Concerned Citizens emphasized that their statement is not about seeking sympathy for minorities or racial politics. They argue that all officers have been targeted and retaliated against for standing up for minority colleagues who faced discrimination. White officers who have spoken up and stood in solidarity with Black and Hispanic colleagues have also faced retaliation, even though silence seemed safer, the group revealed. While White officers have not received the same level of administrative punishment, they too became ostracized, excluded from promotions, and marked as disloyal, the Concerned Citizens said.

As reported by the group, “the leadership climate at Phoenix VA punishes both the discriminated and those who support them” as the presence of such consequences reinforces the message that “silence is safety, and loyalty to corrupt leadership is more valued than honesty, ethics, or lawful conduct.”

The Concerned Citizens claim that many Black officers have acknowledged this reality, though only a few have spoken out due to clear retaliation, harassment, targeting, and the stripping of dignity seen firsthand. Even though a handful have been vocal and unwavering, those avoiding confrontation and dysfunction have also been called out by the group.

The Concerned Citizens pointed to precedents set in Bennett v. United States Department of Veterans Affairs, No. CV24-00084-PHX-SPL (D. Ariz. 2024), and Francis v. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, No. CV25-01009-PHX-ABS (D. Ariz. 2025), to further emphasize their points. They stressed how far powerful individuals will go when they “feel threatened by those who refuse to stay silent.”

Phoenix VA Police have been utilizing administrative loopholes to preserve reputations and protect favored employees instead of holding leadership accountable, the Concerned Citizens emphasized. The majority-White group of supervisors has “engaged in various forms of misconduct or faced serious allegations over the past several years — up to and including the present,” yet they are consistently shielded from consequences, the group announced.

Non-supervisory staff are not protected in the same way. Black and Hispanic officers are especially vulnerable, “removed from public-facing positions, stripped of their arrest authorities, and reassigned to highly visible administrative roles that signal presumed guilt — often before any fact-finding or formal determination is made,” the group revealed. They said this reputational harm is immediate and long-lasting, even if no wrongdoing is substantiated.

Leadership officials, on the other hand, are allowed special privileges to maintain their dignity, credibility, and professional standing despite serious pending allegations against them, the Concerned Citizens emphasized. This disparity has damaged morale and reinforced the notion that power shields misconduct and punishes vulnerability, the group said.

The confirmed racial discrimination by the VA against Black officers and the weaponization of the criminal justice system to retaliate against those who speak up have now been used against Hispanic officers, revealing a disturbing pattern, the group stated. These Hispanic officers have reportedly been detailed, removed, stripped of their badges and credentials, and faced compromised leadership “made up of Giglio-impaired individuals.” The reputational and emotional toll has fallen on these officers while their supervisors remain protected, the Concerned Citizens said.

The group believes it is a constitutional failure to abuse the use of “administrative tools to suppress voices, protect misconduct, and target officers based on race or allegiance” because it undermines “federal integrity, damages criminal investigations, and creates lasting psychological harm for officers committed to doing the right thing.”

According to the Concerned Citizens, what were once isolated incidents have now become systemic failures of leadership and oversight. As indicated, they have called on the Office of Security Preparedness and the Office of Security and Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division to launch an immediate inquiry into the Phoenix VA Police Department in which “all reassignment decisions, internal investigations, and misconduct complaints involving leadership must be independently reviewed.”

The Concerned Citizens emphasized the importance of protecting officers who stand for integrity, regardless of race. They continue to argue that individuals who have used their positions of power to retaliate or protect misconduct must be removed.

Categories:

Tags: