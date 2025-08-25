Court Watch: Yolo County Judge Denies Release for Mentally Ill Man without Housing Plan

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Friday denied supervised release for a mentally ill man facing multiple charges, citing the absence of housing and treatment options that county services had failed to deliver.

The accused, first arraigned on July 24, 2025, faces charges including felony vandalism, violation of community supervision, violation of probation, and misdemeanor contempt of court.

Deputy Public Defender James Bradford urged the court to consider supervised own recognizance (SOR). Bradford emphasized that the accused has been medically compliant in custody, received his injectable medication, and “is someone who qualifies for full-service partnership level services.”

Full-service partnerships are California’s most intensive form of community-based mental health care, designed for people with severe mental illness. They provide wraparound support, including housing assistance, case management, medication management, and 24/7 crisis response. But in this case, those services never materialized.

“It has been very difficult because of the county’s staffing and the fact that they’ve closed their contract with a cooperative to reactivate those services,” Bradford said, stressing that the failure was systemic, not personal. He also noted his client was willing to stay in a Woodland shelter rather than Davis, where his past cases originated.

Deputy District Attorney David Robbins opposed release, arguing there was no clear housing or treatment plan and pointing to the accused’s past failures to appear. Robbins also questioned whether the accused had “any ties to this community.”

Judge Sonia Cortés echoed those concerns, ultimately denying release without prejudice and ruling to keep the accused in custody despite the defense’s argument that underscored systemic failures of the justice system.

“There is no plan in place in order for [him] to be successful … there’s no treatment providers identified, he hasn’t completed the assessment, [and] there’s no stable housing,” Cortés said.

Despite the defense’s assertion that the accused had complied with medication and qualified for treatment services, the court found release inappropriate without housing, providers, or a plan in place. The defense’s argument also underscored the systemic gaps that prevented the accused from accessing the supports he was eligible for.

