California Supreme Court Overturns Death Sentence in Orange County Gang Case

“We cannot conclude with the necessary confidence that any rational fact finder, properly instructed, would have convicted defendant of active participation in a criminal street gang or found the gang enhancements or the gang-murder special-circumstance allegation to be true.” – Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero

By Vanguard Staff

The California Supreme Court on August 28 reversed the death sentence of Jason Alejandro Aguirre, ruling that changes in state law governing gang enhancements invalidated the basis for his capital punishment. The unanimous decision among the concurring justices affirms Aguirre’s murder and attempted murder convictions but removes the death penalty and all gang-related findings.

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, writing for the majority, explained that Assembly Bill 333, enacted in 2021, heightened the requirements for proving a “pattern of criminal gang activity” under Penal Code section 186.22. Because Aguirre’s 2009 trial did not meet this new legal standard, the court determined that his gang participation conviction, the gang enhancements, and the gang-murder special circumstance must all be reversed.

“We cannot conclude with the necessary confidence that any rational fact finder, properly instructed, would have convicted defendant of active participation in a criminal street gang or found the gang enhancements or the gang-murder special-circumstance allegation to be true,” Guerrero wrote.

Aguirre was convicted of murder, two counts of attempted murder, active gang participation, and unlawful firearm possession stemming from an August 2003 shooting in Orange County. The attack killed 13-year-old Minh Tran and injured two of his family members. The jury also found true gang-related allegations and returned a death verdict, which the trial court upheld.

The case arose after a group of Dragon Family and Dragon Family Junior gang members mistook Tran and his relatives for rivals outside a restaurant. According to testimony, members of the gang followed the family into a residential cul-de-sac. Aguirre, then known by the nickname “Slim,” was accused of walking up to the family’s car, smashing a window, and firing six shots inside. The shooting killed Tran, wounded his brother, and injured a cousin.

Prosecution witnesses Aaron Villegas and Quang Do, themselves gang members testifying under plea agreements, described Aguirre as the shooter. Both said he wore black clothing and a bandana associated with the gang. Tran’s relatives also testified to seeing a slim figure in black approach their car before shots were fired, though they initially described the shooter as Asian. No DNA or fingerprints tied Aguirre directly to the crime, though phone records and testimony linked him to other gang members present that night.

Police arrested Aguirre seven months later in Arizona, where he was living under another name. Investigators seized computers and writings from his residence that contained gang-related lyrics and online messages referring to shootings. A handwriting analyst testified that the writings matched samples obtained from Aguirre in jail.

At the penalty phase, prosecutors presented victim impact statements from Tran’s parents and brother. Tran’s father described his declining health after the killing, saying he was forced to sell his business. His brother testified that “everything we did, we did together.” Tran’s mother told jurors that her son had dreamed of becoming a dentist and that his death remained “impossible” to deal with.

The prosecution also offered evidence of Aguirre’s prior violent conduct. In 1998, he was identified in a Hawaii stabbing case stemming from a traffic dispute. In 2001, he admitted to police that he was affiliated with the Dragon Family gang and was found with weapons in his car. Witnesses also testified to an incident in which Aguirre chased a vehicle in Garden Grove and an altercation in jail while awaiting trial. The state argued that these incidents showed a pattern of violent behavior and reinforced the aggravating factors supporting a death sentence.

Defense attorneys presented mitigating evidence, including testimony about Aguirre’s unstable childhood, time spent living with relatives and family friends, and eventual association with Vietnamese peers who introduced him to gang culture. Witnesses who lived with Aguirre in Arizona before his arrest described him as caring for a young child and helping with housework. Experts testified about the social and psychological factors that may have led to his gang involvement.

On appeal, Aguirre raised numerous claims beyond the gang enhancement issues. He argued that his trial was tainted by prosecutorial misconduct, insufficient corroboration of accomplice testimony, errors in jury instructions, denial of a continuance to investigate DNA evidence, and improper admission of writings presented as creative expression. The court rejected all of these arguments. Guerrero wrote that “all of these arguments, to the extent they have been preserved, are meritless.”

The justices also considered challenges to jury selection under Batson v. Kentucky and People v. Wheeler. Aguirre’s attorneys argued that prosecutors improperly struck the only Black juror in the pool. Guerrero emphasized the trial court’s discretion to credit race-neutral reasons, such as the juror’s profession and his familiarity with gang members. The court held that “substantial evidence supports” the lower court’s finding that the strike was not discriminatory.

Justice Goodwin Liu, joined by Justice Kelli Evans, dissented. Liu criticized the majority’s deference to the trial court, writing that the record suggested improper exclusion of the juror and insufficient scrutiny of the prosecutor’s justification. Evans filed her own dissent, joined by Liu, raising concerns about the adequacy of review in jury selection.

The reversal of Aguirre’s death sentence highlights the impact of Assembly Bill 333, which redefined what prosecutors must prove to establish gang enhancements. By requiring more concrete evidence of collective gang crime patterns, the law has led to reversals or retrials in multiple cases across California. In Aguirre’s case, the gang-murder special circumstance was the only special circumstance supporting capital punishment. Its reversal means Aguirre cannot face execution under the original verdict.

The court’s ruling leaves intact Aguirre’s convictions for murder, attempted murder, and firearm possession. The case will return to the trial court for resentencing consistent with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: