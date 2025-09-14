California Legislature Passes Bill to Combat Antisemitism in Schools

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO – The California Legislature has advanced a bill aimed at combating antisemitism in K-12 schools, sending it to Governor Gavin Newsom for consideration. Assembly Bill 715, authored by the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, passed the Senate 35-0 and the Assembly 71-0 as lawmakers closed out the legislative session.

The bill, years in the making, is described by supporters as a landmark step to strengthen California’s antidiscrimination laws and ensure Jewish students are not subjected to harassment, bullying, or discrimination in classrooms and school settings across the state.

AB 715 builds on existing civil rights law and is designed to strengthen protections for Jewish students against antisemitism. The legislation also establishes an Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator within the California Department of Education, a role tasked with guiding schools on how to identify and respond to antisemitism, train staff, and address student complaints.

Supporters say this sends a clear message that antisemitism and other forms of hate will not be tolerated in California schools.

“Protecting Jewish students has always been a top priority of the Jewish Caucus, and we are proud to see this critical antidiscrimination bill advance with strong bipartisan support,” said Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino, co-chairs of the Jewish Caucus.

He added, “We appreciate the tremendous advocacy of Jewish students, parents, and educators from across California, and we are deeply grateful to Senate Pro Tem Mike McGuire and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas for their support and leadership. The Legislature is sending a strong and unambiguous message — antisemitism has no place in our schools and it will not be tolerated.”

Jewish Caucus Vice Chair Assemblymember Dawn Addis, D-Morro Bay, and Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, D-West Hollywood, who are joint authors of the bill, said the measure responds to urgent realities faced by Jewish students.

“Jewish students across California are being harassed, bullied, and intimidated simply because of who they are — and that is unacceptable,” they said. “When swastikas are painted on elementary school playgrounds, when a Jewish student has a Nazi flag taped to their back, or is chased and yelled at, we will not turn a blind eye. Antisemitism is rising at alarming levels, and California schools are not immune. This bill is about affirming safe and supportive learning environments consistent with our state’s values. The classroom must be a welcoming environment that contributes to the child’s academic well-being.”

Supporters of AB 715 say the legislation is long overdue, noting incidents of antisemitic harassment and vandalism in schools throughout the state in recent years. They argue that by giving the Department of Education new tools and requiring schools to take stronger steps to prevent antisemitism, California will set a model for how to protect students from targeted hate.

The unanimous votes in both chambers of the Legislature were presented as a sign of broad bipartisan recognition that antisemitism in schools is a growing problem that requires government intervention.

But the legislation has also generated significant opposition from some interfaith groups and civil liberties advocates who warn that the measure risks conflating political criticism of Israel with antisemitism, thereby threatening free speech and academic freedom in California schools.

Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace (ICUJP), a coalition founded in the wake of 9/11, released a lengthy statement opposing the bill. The group, which includes Christians, Jews, Muslims, Quakers, humanists, and others, said AB 715 “suffers from essential flaws” and fails to address their concerns despite revisions made during the legislative process.

“AB 715 contains no definition of antisemitism and several provisions could be read to include criticism of the State of Israel and its policies within the scope of antisemitic ‘discrimination and bias,’” ICUJP said.

The organization highlighted language in the bill that directs the new Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator to be guided by the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, released in May 2023. That strategy embraces the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) “working definition” of antisemitism, which has been the subject of controversy and debate worldwide.

ICUJP argued that the IHRA definition and examples are often used to silence or punish legitimate political speech, including criticism of Israeli government policies.

They pointed to examples in the IHRA framework, such as characterizing Israel as a “racist endeavor,” applying “double standards” to Israel, or drawing comparisons between Israeli policies and those of Nazi Germany. “Whether one agrees or disagrees with these statements, or finds them offensive or objectionable, they are viewpoints about Israel and are not antisemitic,” the group said. “Israel does not have a free pass preventing it from being criticized.”

Kenneth S. Stern, the lead drafter of the IHRA definition, has himself spoken out against using it in law. In a series of articles, letters, and testimony, Stern has repeatedly warned that enshrining the definition into law would be “unconstitutional and unwise.”

He noted that the IHRA definition “was never intended to be a campus hate speech code.” ICUJP also cited the May 2024 statement signed by more than 1,200 Jewish university professors, including Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Tribe, journalist and professor Peter Beinart, and Yale Law and History Professor Samuel Moyn, urging lawmakers to reject codifying the IHRA definition.

“Far from combating antisemitism, this dynamic promises to amplify the real threats Jewish Americans already face,” the professors wrote. They warned that if adopted into law, the definition would silence Jewish Americans and others who criticize Israeli policies, reinforcing the notion that Jewish identity is inseparable from Israel’s government.

Opponents of AB 715 also invoked a recent federal court ruling to underscore their concerns. On September 7, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that the Trump administration violated the First Amendment when it froze $2.2 billion of research grants on the grounds that Harvard University had not adequately dealt with antisemitism.

Judge Burroughs, describing herself as “both Jewish and an American,” found that the administration’s actions were part of a “government-initiated onslaught” aimed at enforcing an ideological orthodoxy. She wrote that “combating antisemitism cannot be accomplished on the back of the First Amendment.”

ICUJP said it agreed with that conclusion and warned that California could invite similar constitutional challenges if AB 715 becomes law. “Despite our good faith efforts to alert the proponents of AB 715 to these serious flaws which will threaten California teachers and no doubt lead to time consuming and expensive litigation, our concerns have gone unheeded,” the group said. “Consequently, ICUJP opposes AB 715, as written. We remain committed to combating antisemitism consistent with our devotion to the Constitution and the democratic principles we cherish.”

The debate over AB 715 illustrates the challenge lawmakers face in responding to rising antisemitism while protecting the rights of students and teachers to engage in free political and academic debate. While the unanimous legislative votes reflect bipartisan concern about antisemitism in schools, the vocal opposition from civil liberties and interfaith groups suggests that if the bill is signed into law, it could face legal challenges on First Amendment grounds.

Governor Newsom has not yet indicated whether he will sign AB 715. If he does, California would be among the first states to incorporate the federal antisemitism strategy into state education law, potentially setting a precedent for how states address antisemitism while balancing constitutional rights.

Supporters say the bill is a necessary safeguard to ensure Jewish students feel safe in classrooms, while opponents caution that it risks silencing political speech and entangling the state in costly litigation.

